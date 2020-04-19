University of Wyoming wrestlers Montorie Bridges and Brian Andrews joined a prestigious group Friday when the National Wrestling Coaches Association announced its 2020 Division I All-Americans.
Bridges, a redshirt junior, was named first team All-American at 133 pounds, and Andrews, a junior, was named honorable mention at heavyweight.
The NWCA recognizes student-athletes each season by naming All-Americans based off their achievements at the NCAA Championships. However because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the championships were canceled and All-Americans were recognized based on overall body of work during the season through the conference tournaments.
“During difficult times, there are always people who rise to the occasion and I’m proud of the action that the NWCA Division I Leadership Group took in providing direction for honoring the 2020 All-American team,” NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer said in a release. “It’s important that these athletes’ efforts and successes during the season are recognized. Congratulations to each of this year’s honorees and National Qualifiers.”
Bridges, who also earned All-American status in 2018 as a freshman, qualified for his third NCAA Championships last season and was slated to be the No. 8 seed in the tournament. Bridges, who placed third at the Big 12 Championships, led the Cowboys with a 32-6 record and was two shy of 100 for his career, which would make him the 21st member of the 100-win club in program history.
Bridges notched six ranked victories, five of those against top-20 opponents and went 15-3 in dual competition for the Cowboys. He placed second at both the Cowboy Open and the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Collegiate Wrestling Invitational and was one of three UW champions at the Reno Tournament of Champions.
Andrews, who became the third Cowboy to win a Big 12 Championship since UW joined the league, qualified for his second consecutive NCAA Championships and was to be the No. 13 seed at the tournament. He posted an overall record of 30-7, went 4-0 at the Big 12 tourney and upset three ranked opponents on his way to the title, defeating the top seed and the No. 2 and No. 4 seeds.
Andrews was one of the hottest wrestlers in the country heading into the NCAAs, riding a seven-match winning streak and winning 12 of 13 matches to end the season. He led the Cowboys with eight ranked victories, went 15-3 in dual action and recorded 11 bonus-point victories.
The duo becomes the 13th and 14th Cowboys under head coach Mark Branch to earn All-American status and 36th and 37th overall in program history.
