University of Wyoming Athletics “Cowgirl Capsule” for this week will feature a rebroadcast of Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball’s 2007 Women’s National Invitation Tournament championship victory over Wisconsin in the Arena-Auditorium. The television rebroadcast will be made available for fans for free on the University of Wyoming official Facebook page @wyoathletics on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m., Mountain Time.
It was a dream season for the Cowgirls that was capped by the program’s first WNIT Postseason Championship. The Cowgirls racked up 21 wins during the regular season, tying for second in the Mountain West, but just missed out on an NCAA Tournament bid. Instead, Wyoming stayed home and play in front of more than 15,000 fans in the final game of the tournament. On their way to the championship, the Cowgirls held off Oregon as the Ducks pushed with a late comeback, and outlasted Kansas State in a triple overtime thriller.
Wyoming built a 13-point halftime lead against the Badgers and led 55-33 in the second. Wisconsin used an 11-0 run to get its deficit back to just 11 points at 55-44, but Justyna Podziemska found Rebecca Vanderjagt for a layup to stop Wyoming’s scoreless streak. A jumper by Wisconsin’s Janese Banks made it just a nine-point game with 7:49 remaining, 57-48, but Megan McGuffey and Podziemska teamed up to score six straight and build the lead back to 15, 63-48. Another McGuffey layup capped a small, 7-2 run for Wyoming, putting the Cowgirls up by 20, 72-52, with just 2:21 to play. The Cowgirls would run out the clock and take the 16-point victory over Wisconsin, 72-56.
Podziemska will be available on Facebook during the Wednesday night telecast to share memories of the game with fans.
Three UW teams earn recognition from NCAA for academic performanceThe NCAA on Tuesday recognized the Division I athletics teams that achieved at the highest level academically based on the most recent Academic Progress Rate data. Of those teams receiving Public Recognition Awards were three University of Wyoming Athletics teams: men’s golf, women’s golf and women’s basketball. All three UW teams achieved perfect APR scores of 1,000 for the most recent data from the four-year period from the 2015-16 through the 2018-19 academic years.
“This achievement by our men’s and women’s golf teams and our women’s basketball is an outstanding accomplishment,” athletic director Tom Burman said. “We are very proud of the recognition these three teams have brought to our athletics program and our university. I want to congratulate all of the young men and women who put forth the effort necessary to achieve such an impressive academic accomplishment.”
The recognition marks the eighth-straight season the Cowboy golf team has recorded a perfect multiyear score. The Cowgirl golfers have done so in three-straight season with women’s basketball accomplishing the feat for the first time in program history.
Public Recognition Awards were earned by all teams that ranked in the top-10% of Division I athletics teams APR scores. The top 10 percent scores this year ranged from 985 to perfect 1,000 scores.
Each year, the NCAA tracks the classroom performance of student-athletes on every Division I team through the annual scorecard of academic achievement, known as APR. The rate measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or quarter and provides a clear picture of the academic performance in each sport. The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 academic years.
