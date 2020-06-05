University of Wyoming women’s tennis head coach Dean Clower announced Thursday the addition of Sophie Zehender from Stuttgart, Germany, to the Cowgirls’ 2020 recruiting class.
“We are excited to announce the final piece of our recruiting class,” Clower said. “Sophie brings us a wealth of talent and experience. She is extremely athletic and an excellent ball-striker to add to our already deep team. We can’t wait to get Sophie here and start working with her and the many tools she brings.”
