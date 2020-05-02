LARAMIE — University of Wyoming women’s tennis head coach Dean Clower announced on Friday the promotion of assistant coach Erica Medlin to the role of associate head coach.
Medlin will enter her third season with the Cowgirls in the fall.
“I can’t think of anyone better to be by my side during our process of winning championships here at UW,” Clower said. “Coach Medlin is instrumental in our day-to-day with our student-athletes, as well as recruiting future Cowgirls.
“I can’t wait to see what happens with the future. Coach Medlin and I have big plans for things to come and I’m looking forward to what happens next.”
Medlin has helped guide the Cowgirls to 22 dual victories and a winning percentage of 65% during her time at UW. She has also been instrumental in the guidance of four All-Mountain West performers during the past two seasons, including guiding the school’s first freshman of the year since joining the conference, Oleksandra Balaba, last season.
“I’m very appreciative to coach Clower and all of the UW administration for their support and this great opportunity,” Medlin said. “Wyoming is a great program and community to be a part of and I am so excited to continue building here.”
As a collegiate tennis player, Medlin played two years at San José State and her final two seasons at Northern Iowa. Medlin was named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the year as a senior in 2015. She also earned two All-WAC honors at SJSU, helping the Spartans to their first-ever NCAA appearance.
Medlin spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Colorado State prior to arriving in Laramie.
A native of Phoenix, Arizona, she graduated from UNI in May of 2015 with a degree in movement and exercise science and a minor in coaching. Medlin also received her master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona in May of 2017.
