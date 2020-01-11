Bill Young, a pioneer in the media relations profession and a remarkable administrator for the University of Wyoming for over 35 years, passed away Thursday following a short illness. He was 87.
An innovator considered one of the very best in his field, Young was named Wyoming’s Sports Information Director in 1960. He served in that capacity for 16 years, before becoming an assistant athletics director in April of 1975. Twice during that time he was named acting athletics director (1980 and 1981). In 1982, Young moved from the athletics department to UW news service, and retired as its director in 1995.
