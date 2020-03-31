The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association canceled the spring season nationwide due to the coronavirus COVID-19 concerns.
The cancellation ends the regular season for Central Rocky Mountain Region teams, including the University of Wyoming.
Originally, CRMR coaches voted to shorten the spring season to include only Casper College’s Ropin’ and Riggin’ Days next month and the season-ending Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo, hosted by UW.
The qualifiers for the culminating College National Finals Rodeo will be determined by the fall standings. Both the UW men’s and women’s programs are the CRMR champions for the second straight season. The Casper College clubs will also send full men’s and women’s teams to the CNFR. The three top individuals in each event also qualify for the finals.
UW coach Beau Clark said the NIRA will determine by May 14 whether the CNFR will be held June 14-20 at Casper Events Center.
