Christopher Henry

 Courtesy of University of Wyoming

University of Wyoming’s Christopher Henry was named Friday to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country first team.

He will now be considered for the 2019-20 CoSIDA Academic All-America teams selected by CoSIDA in June.

