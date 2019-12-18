University of Wyoming 157-pound wrestler Dewey Krueger was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week for his performance Sunday at the Reno Tournament of Champions when he won five matches for an individual title and earned the most outstanding wrestler honor at the tournament.
Krueger, a senior, helped lead the Cowboys to a team title with 155.5 team points and was one of three individual champions for the Cowboys.
Krueger opened with back-to-back bonus-point victories with a 15-1 major decision over Cal Poly’s Max Anderson and a 20-2 technical fall against Highline’s John Sowers. Krueger then defeated Fresno State’s Matthew Olguin in a 4-2 decision in the quarterfinals and survived a 4-3 decision against Grand View’s Renaldo Rodriguez-Spencer in the semifinals. Krueger then defeated Oregon State’s Hunter Willits 3-1 in sudden victory for the title.
It is the first wrestler of the week accolade of Krueger’s career and he is the first Cowboy this season to receive the Big 12 honor.
Howell named MW field athlete of the weekUW track and field athlete Shayla Howell was named Tuesday as the Mountain West Women’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week.
It is the first weekly conference award of her career.
Howell, a sophomore from Colony, had a strong open to the indoor season earlier this month at the Colorado School of Mines Alumni Classic and Multi when she on the long jump and triple jump.
Howell set a new personal best with a leap of 20 feet, 4½ inches in the long jump. That mark is third on the UW all-time top-10 list, and is currently first in the MW and second in the NCAA. She finished 5 inches ahead of second place, and she is 11¾ inches ahead of second place in the MW.
Howell recorded a distance of 38-6 in the triple jump, which is second in the MW, 43rd in the NCAA and 5¼ inches ahead of the second-place finisher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.