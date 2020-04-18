University of Wyoming athletics is launching “Cowboy Capsules” rebroadcasts of great Cowboys basketball and football games from the past.
The television broadcasts will be available for free on the UW official Facebook page: @wyoathletics.
The first three episodes of the series will feature the Cowboys basketball’s run to the 2015 Mountain West Men’s Basketball Tournament championship.
The tournament quarterfinal against Utah State will air at 7 p.m. Monday; the semifinal against Boise State will follow at 7 p.m. Tuesday; and the championship game against San Diego State at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Former Cowboy and current Wyoming basketball coaching staff member Riley Grabau will be available on Facebook during the Wednesday night telecast of the championship game to share his memories with fans.
Future rebroadcasts of Cowboys football games are also planned with additional games to be announced at a later date.
UW’s 2016 home win against Boise State will be 7 p.m. April 19. The Cowboys’ 2016 home win against San Diego State will be 7 p.m. May 6.
