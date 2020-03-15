Members of the University of Wyoming women’s Nordic ski team will never know if they had one more race left in them to win a national title.
The United States Collegiate Ski and Snowboard Association championships in Lake Placid, New York, were shortened by one day Friday because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The abbreviated schedule — with the cancellation of Saturday’s final team sprint race — follows the national trend of halting or eliminating public events in response to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
The Cowgirls competed in the final 15-kilometer race of the week Friday, placing second to eventual national champion Castleton University, leaving UW second in the overall standings through the shortened three-event national championships.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an order Thursday restricting public gatherings of more than 500 people effective 5 p.m. Friday.
A statement from USCSA officials said that “after careful consideration, as well as new guidance issued by the State of New York and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is in the best interest of our athletes, fans and coaches to cancel all Saturday, March 14, events at the 2020 U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboard National Championships.”
Castleton was declared the USCSSA Division II national champion with 59 overall team points, while the Cowgirls accumulated 66 through three events. The University of Minnesota placed third with 112 points, and St. Olaf College was fourth with 130. Castleton won the final race with a team-low 18 points, while the Cowgirls scored 21.
The Cowgirls were seeking their seventh national title and first since 2014. This year’s runner-up trophy was the UW women’s fourth during the leadership of co-head Coaches Christi Boggs and Rachel Watson.
“We had a very good day (Friday), but we were hoping the women were able to compete in the team sprint on Saturday, their best event,” Boggs said. “Despite that, we had a great day.”
As she has done all season, Laramie graduate student Ella DeWolf led the Cowgirls with her second individual runner-up finish in Friday’s 15km classic sprint, and she was third overall in individual points. Teammate Kat Gruner, a Casper sophomore, finished in the top 10 in her final race placing sixth, and fourth overall in individual points.
Maddy Tinker, a Casper sophomore, was 13th on the day and finished in that same position overall. Finishing out the top 20 was Michaela Forty, a Westford, Massachusetts, freshman, who was 20th after closing out her final race in 14th place.
“They all were amazing to place second on the day, just three points behind Castleton,” Boggs said. “The goal at the beginning of the week was to be close enough to Castleton to win the championship with the team sprint. They did their job being only seven points behind.
“Relay places are worth nine points, so it was an incredible day of skiing in the pouring rain and 45 mile per hour wind gusts. It was truly insane, but we are extremely happy and lucky we got three races done.”
The UW men were fifth on Friday and dropped to fifth place overall in the final standings. Castleton made it a sweep, taking the men’s title with 70 points. St. Olaf was second with 101 points, followed by Minnesota (110), Clarkson University (116) and the Cowboys scored 120.
It was the third straight year that the UW men finished fifth at the national meet. Going into Friday’s final race, the Pokes were in fourth place and just a handful of points behind the second- and third-place teams.
Clarkson won the final race with 26 points, one better than St. Olaf. The Cowboys scored 44 points on the day.
Boggs said the UW men also skied well, with Lander sophomore Silas Goetz placing 10th. The Cowboys also placed two other team members in the top 20. Nathan Kessler, a Buffalo freshman, and Matt Williams, of Jackson, were 14th and 20th, respectively.
“It was an incredible men’s field where, after three races, there were four teams within 19 points and three within 10,” Boggs said. “Our UW men skied strong (Friday). We believe they also had a good chance of moving up had we competed in the last event.”
Boggs added that she and Watson were pleased with both teams’ efforts throughout the week.
“On the whole, it was an incredible week of skiing by all the UW athletes,” she said. “They skied through conditions that were beyond imagining for a ski race and did it with grit and courage.”
RODEO
Following the national trend of eliminating or reducing team sports, the Central Rocky Mountain Region, in which the University of Wyoming competes, is canceling the first three rodeos of the spring season.
In response to concerns about the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the CRMR has canceled rodeos at Gillette College, Eastern Wyoming College and Colorado State University. The spring season was scheduled to begin next week.
The spring schedule has been set back until April 17-19 for the Casper College rodeo. UW’s annual Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo is still scheduled April 24-26. The College National Finals Rodeo is June 14-20 at Casper Events Center.
Both the UW men’s and women’s teams lead the CRMR standings heading into the abbreviated spring season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.