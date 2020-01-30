University of Wyoming sophomore Katherine Gruner, left, graduate student Ella DeWolf and junior Maddy Tinker combined to win the women’s team sprint Sunday during the start of the Nordic skiing season at Devil’s Thumb Ranch near Tabernash, Colorado.
The University of Wyoming men and women’s Nordic ski teams picked up wins in their respective divisions last weekend during the opening competition at the Colorado Mesa University Invitational at Devil’s Thumb Ranch near Tabernash, Colorado.
The first day was a point-to-point, uphill classic 15-kilometer race and part of the Stagecoach Classic — a citizens’ race. The UW men took the team title from Colorado Mesa (Grand Junction, Colorado) by six points, and Western Colorado University (Gunnison, Colorado.) placed third, seven points behind the Pokes. The race featured 34 male competitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.