The Wyoming wrestling team’s three-dual winning streak came to a halt Thursday night as the Pokes fell 22-19 at home to Fresno State. The Cowboys won just a pair of matches on the evening, not including a pair of forfeits.
At 184 pounds, Tate Samuelson was the bright spot of the evening, earning a 9-0 major decision over Dominic Kinkaid. Samuelson earned a four-point nearfall to close the third period to pick up the bonus-point win. It marks Samuelson’s seventh victory in his last eight matches.
