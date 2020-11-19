20201106-spts-TreytonWelch.jpg
Buy Now

University of Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch makes a catch during the first half of the Cowboys' 34-24 loss to Colorado State on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.

 Tyler Davis/UW

LARAMIE — Following the cancellation of Thursday’s game with Utah State due to COVID-19 within the Aggies’ program, University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman attempted to schedule another opponent for the Cowboys but was unsuccessful, Burman said in a statement on social media.

UW’s last two games have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with their opponents. The Cowboys’ scheduled Nov. 14 tilt with Air Force was called off due to an outbreak at the academy, and the Utah State game was canceled by the Mountain West Wednesday morning.

Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.