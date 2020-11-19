LARAMIE — Following the cancellation of Thursday’s game with Utah State due to COVID-19 within the Aggies’ program, University of Wyoming athletics director Tom Burman attempted to schedule another opponent for the Cowboys but was unsuccessful, Burman said in a statement on social media.
UW’s last two games have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with their opponents. The Cowboys’ scheduled Nov. 14 tilt with Air Force was called off due to an outbreak at the academy, and the Utah State game was canceled by the Mountain West Wednesday morning.
