LARAMIE – Never in his wildest dreams did University of Wyoming President Edward Seidel think his first major decision would involve deciding whether the livelihood of Laramie would take its rightful place at War Memorial Stadium this fall.
But, as the cliché we’ve all heard too many times in recent months goes, these are unprecedented times.
Seidel, who took over as UW’s 28th president in July, was among the deciding parties that ultimately determined fall sports in the Mountain West would be indefinitely postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 166,000 Americans.
On Monday, Seidel and his fellow Mountain West presidents came to the ultimate conclusion that football, as well as other fall sports, are not safe to play at this point in time.
While he started his tenure at UW optimistic a fall season could be had, recent data, including information about myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart that can stem from coronavirus, forced the presidents’ hands.
It was a “gut-wrenching” decision, Seidel said, but was one he felt had to be made for the sake of student-athletes, coaches and staff.
“There was a strong consensus that we had to do this for the safety of not only the players, but the community,” Seidel told WyoSports. “We’re just very concerned about that.
“My heart goes out to the players. I felt absolutely numb after we concluded that conference call Monday. … But, in the end, I really do think it was the right one for the safety of the players, for the fans and the entire community.”
The MW was the second conference at the Football Bowl Subdivision level to opt out of a fall sports season, following the Mid-American Conference. Since Monday’s announcement, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have also decided against athletics in the fall.
Seidel, whose previous job was as vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois system, said he had multiple conversations with officials at Illinois and with his counterparts in the MW as to what the best course of action was.
Despite delaying the season nearly a month with a schedule update that came out Aug. 5, it was clear as more information came in that trends were going in the wrong direction. Within the conference, the general consensus was the data points were getting bleaker. He would not elaborate on whether the vote by presidents to postpone fall sports was unanimous or not.
MW Commissioner Craig Thompson echoed similar sentiments in a video interview
Thursday.
“All these decisions are very deliberate,” Thompson said. “Our athletic directors have been meeting twice a week for five months, our medical advisory committee twice a week for four months, football coaches numerous times … What was the tipping point that changed everything in five or six days? There was really nothing other than the continued
unknown.
“Different studies (among conference medical staffs) show different things, and it’s amazing that intelligent people can reach different conclusions.”
Telling UW football coach Craig Bohl his team wouldn’t be playing ball this fall was extremely difficult, Seidel said. The Cowboys, fresh off an 8-5 campaign in 2019, were seen as one of the favorites to win the MW, and fans were excited to pile into War Memorial Stadium, even if social distancing measures were necessary.
Bohl told WyoSports at various points over the past few months he was optimistic a season could take place in the fall. But, as time went on, his hopes admittedly dwindled, like Seidel’s did.
“(Bohl) is really distraught about it. And I feel for him, and I feel for the students,” Seidel said. “I want them to know that I, and the entire university and the whole state, really care about these students. … This program is so important to the entire state.”
But Seidel’s background is in science. He has a PhD in relativistic physics from Yale. He said he will always be driven by facts. In a situation like this, the facts were quite troubling, particularly as information on myocarditis affecting young, healthy athletes that are otherwise COVID-19 asymptomatic has come to the forefront of discussion in recent weeks.
Eduardo Rodriguez, a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, will miss the MLB season due to developing myocarditis after battling COVID-19. Per Sports Illustrated, “the potential consequences of heart injury are grievous. Myocarditis symptoms include chest pain, abnormal heartbeat, shortness of breath and, in the most serious case, sudden death.”
“There’s a global pandemic. There have been over 150,000 deaths in the United State alone,” Seidel said. “I share the frustration. … I would ask (fans) to please understand that we did this based on science, and the scientific and medical guidance we’ve had has said there is not a safe path forward to play football, or the other sports, as well.”
While some conferences have opted out of fall sports, others, including the Southeastern Conference and Big 12 are still forging ahead with their scheduled seasons. But as schools open and continuously alter plans to have students on campus or study remotely for the semester, Seidel suspects the other conferences might eventually come to the same conclusion the MW did.
After all, the science is the same, regardless of what conference affiliation you have.
“There are holdouts, because they’re sort of hoping against hope that they’ll be able to play,” Seidel said. “Day by day, dozens of universities are backing off their plans to open up as they had initially planned. Even, for example, Johns Hopkins, which has arguably the best medical school in the world, decided that they were going fully online. … It’s not limited to sports, where these very hard conversations are going on.”
Because UW has had zero recorded positive COVID-19 tests among its athletes and staff since returning to campus in June, the Cowboys as an athletic department are seen by fans as ready to play. Nebraska, of the Big Ten, openly said it was looking at potentially playing outside of its conference this fall, and fans have questioned whether it would be feasible for UW to look at similar options. That isn’t likely to happen for Wyoming, Seidel said.
“We’re a member of the Mountain West conference, and it’s a big deal to be part of that conference. It does us a lot of good, I think. We’re proud to be part of that conference,” Seidel said. “And so, the conference has rules, and you have to abide by them.”
UW athletics director Tom Burman told WyoSports on Wednesday that not having football this fall would likely decrease revenue by $8-15 million, a drastic hit for an athletics department that struggles to break even annually as it is. Seidel said he has already met with Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon about potential funding to address the anticipated shortfall.
Seidel also realizes the decision he and his fellow presidents made didn’t go over well with everyone, including boosters and donors. He’s gotten emails he can’t recite out loud, he said with a chuckle. But Seidel is hopeful that, eventually, they will understand the decision was made for the health and well-being of those associated with UW athletics.
“I hope that if people are upset and frustrated initially, that they’ll take some perspective over time and say, ‘You know, I recognize these decisions were difficult, and they were gut-wrenching, but they were made for the safety of our citizens. And that’s absolutely the way it is.”
As students prepare to come back to campus for hybrid online/in-person learning, Seidel acknowledges there are risks with allowing non-athlete students back on campus, too. Seidel said the full opening of UW will be delayed to ease the burden on COVID-19 testing, and that the number of students in actual classrooms will grow gradually. All students will start classes online Aug. 24; the plan is for in-person learning to begin Sept. 7 and for campus to be fully open by Sept. 28.
All students will be required to take COVID-19 tests before they arrive in Laramie. Once students are on campus, the goal is to test 5,000 students per day so that each student is tested twice a week, Seidel said. While testing student-athletes presented its own set of challenges, compared to testing an entire student population, it was pretty cut-and-dry.
But consistent testing is the only way to make a college environment work.
“According to the best scientists, (testing twice a week is) what you need to catch an epidemic and nip it in the bud,” Seidel said. “Otherwise, all bets are off.”
As of now, the plan is for the MW to attempt its football season in the spring. But with Wyoming and many other MW schools being more prone to winter weather than other locations, a season starting in January or February might be difficult.
“The spring season has a special meaning in Laramie,” Seidel said with a laugh.
The other difficulty is, of course, the potential for two seasons within a short period of time. Injuries, opt-outs and the like are all potential roadblocks for making spring football possible.
But if there is a way to make it happen that the players are in favor of, Seidel is all for it.
“I will fight very hard for us to play as soon as it’s safe to do so,” he said.
