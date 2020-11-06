FORT COLLINS, Colo. – It was a moment that will quite possibly fuel future greatness in his University of Wyoming career, if not later in this very season. But redshirt freshman quarterback Levi Williams will let the pain sting for a while.
Watching a sea of green and gold jerseys run past him toward the Bronze Boot that had been on UW’s sideline since 2016 is supposed to be a deep hurt.
The Cowboys found themselves down 17 points in the first half of Thursday night’s tilt against archrival Colorado State following a flurry of penalties and turnovers. UW rallied back throughout the night predominantly on the strong right arm of Williams, but it was unable to overcome crucial its own mistakes.
CSU defeated UW 34-24 in the 112th edition of the Border War, snapping the Cowboys’ four-game winning streak in the series. The Rams now lead the all-time series 59-48-5.
There were no fans in the stands at Canvas Stadium due to restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19, but the energy the Rams celebrated with following the final whistle was enough to make everyone clad in brown and gold sick to their stomachs.
“It pisses me off, frankly,” Williams said. “We should have won this game. We shot ourselves in the foot way too many times.
"Stupid penalties, not finishing in the red zone, miscommunication with personnel. I mean, you name it, we did it.”
UW outgained CSU 465-342 in the loss, and Williams threw for a career-high 321 yards on 19 of 31 passing in the loss. Self-inflicted wounds were largely the team’s undoing, as the Cowboys committed eight penalties, surrendered six sacks, coughed the ball up twice and were a combined 5 for 19 on third/fourth downs.
UW (1-2) found itself down 14-0 in what seemed like an instant following a pair of turnovers on its first two drives. The Pokes battled back valiantly throughout the night, cutting the deficit to 31-24 midway through the fourth quarter.
But the Rams (1-1) had an answer for every jab the Cowboys threw, perhaps best exemplified by true freshman kicker Robert Liss’ 48-yard field goal late in the fourth that made it a 10-point game and put that coveted trophy back in the Rams’ hands for the first time since 2015.
“We really need to have a hard, hard look at this,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “We have to take some ownership and have some real honest conversations with where we’re at and how we answer and respond.”
The night couldn’t have started much worse for the Cowboys, as Williams threw a pick-six on the team’s first possession and followed that with a strip sack fumble on the next drive that led to seven more CSU points. Less than 6 minutes into the game, UW found itself down 14-0.
It harkened back to the hole the Cowboys dug themselves into during their season-opening loss at Nevada, where they trailed 28-6 late in the third quarter before mounting a furious comeback to send the game to overtime before ultimately falling.
“I was concerned that during that time, that that deficit could even have grown to where it was insurmountable. And, you know, I thought our guys rallied around better,” Bohl said. “But certainly, I was very concerned.”
After the initial shock of the game’s first few minutes subsided, the Cowboys found their rhythm defensively but still trailed 17-0 early in the second quarter.
The offense started showing signs of life on a 33-yard pass from Williams to redshirt freshman receiver Isaiah Neyor. Two plays later, graduate transfer running back Trey Smith broke free through the right side of the line for a 13-yard score to put the Pokes on the board.
The Rams countered with a nine play, 75-yard scoring drive that was capped off by a sneak from quarterback Patrick O’Brien from one yard out. Again, Williams charged the offense with a long ball, this one a perfectly placed 56-yard rainbow to redshirt senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt as the signal caller was getting hit by a defender. Redshirt junior running back Xazavian Valladay scored two plays later on a short run to make it a 10-point game at halftime.
Valladay, notching the tenth 100-yard rushing game of his career, finished the game with 147 yards on the ground. Eberhardt finished the game with a career-best 132 yards receiving.
Despite the mishaps, the Cowboys trailed by just 10 points at intermission.
“We got together and we tried talking about, ‘Hey, don't let this get us down. Let's keep playing our football,” junior linebacker Chad Muma said. “It's a bad start, but we can't we can't give up now.”
A 25-yard field goal from freshman John Hoyland – now 6 of 7 on kicks in his young career – brought the Cowboys within a score midway through the third quarter. But as was a theme throughout the night, the Rams again responded, this time with a 38-yard touchdown grab by junior tight end Trey McBride.
Whenever it seemed like the Cowboys found momentum, CSU stopped it dead in its tracks.
“If you look at the stat sheets, we had yards and everything else,” Bohl said. “Colorado State made some plays when they needed to, and then we did some things where we shot ourselves in the foot.
"To overcome that kind of margin, we needed to really clean some things up and we didn't. … We've got to learn from this.”
Midway through the fourth quarter, Williams provided the Cowboys with another shot in the arm. On third-and-1 at the CSU 3-yard-line, Williams took a quarterback sneak, bounced it outside and turned it into a touchdown that again cut the deficit back to a touchdown.
UW’s defense did its part on the following drive, holding Liss to his 48-yard field goal try. Liss, who missed a 45-yard kick earlier in the game, drilled the deep kick and gave the Rams the breathing room they needed to carry the Bronze Boot back to their sideline.
“It definitely hurt seeing those guys run over there and for it not to be us,” Muma said. “That's definitely the first time that it’s happened to me. It just kind of gives me that fire to continue to just do better this season, (and) especially next year, the next time we get to see them.”
Wyoming is scheduled to host Air Force next Saturday. The Falcons were supposed to play their rivalry game vs. Army this weekend, but it was canceled due to COVID-19 complications within the Air Force program, per the Colorado Springs Gazette.
