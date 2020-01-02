University of Wyoming offensive line coach Bart Miller coaches sophomore guard/center Logan Harris Thursday during a spring practice at War Memorial Stadium. Miller, a former offensive lineman at New Mexico, is in his first year coaching the Cowboys.
LARAMIE — Eric Donoval has been promoted to Director of Sports Performance for Wyoming Football, UW head coach Craig Bohl announced in a press release today. Donoval will replace Ben Iannacchione, who was named Kansas’ Director of Football Performance Thursday morning. Donoval previously served as UW’s Associate Director of Sports Performance.
In addition, Bohl announced that offensive line coach Bart Miller will also serve as the team’s run-game coordinator and that interim linebackers coach Aaron Bohl will now hold the position on a full-time basis.
The University of Wyoming Cowboys, led by freshman quarterback Levi Williams and running back Xazavian Valladay, cruised to a 38-17 win over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 31 at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. Video by Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
