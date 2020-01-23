Wyoming running back Xazavian Valladay (6) celebrates a touchdown Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys defeat the Georgia State Panthers 38-17 to win the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming football team will play at the University of Texas on Sept. 16, 2023, UW announced in a press release Thursday morning.
It will be the first meeting between the teams since 2012 and sixth meeting overall. Texas has won the five previous matchups. UW hosts fellow Big 12 foe Texas Tech on Sept. 2, 2023. The rest of UW's 2023 non-conference schedule consists of home games against Portland State and Appalachian State.
