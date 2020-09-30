NCAA Football: Wyoming at Missouri
Buy Now

Sep 8, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; Wyoming Cowboys offensive tackle Alonzo Velazquez (78) against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

 Troy Babbitt

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming senior offensive tackle Alonzo Velazquez suffered a torn labrum during walkthroughs, head coach Craig Bohl told reporters Wednesday.

Bohl did not say how much time Velazquez would miss with the injury. 

Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.