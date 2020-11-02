LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming men's basketball team has paused all team activities indefinitely due to a positive COVID-19 test its among players, the athletics department said in a statement Monday afternoon.
There was only a single player who tested positive, per the news release, which did not necessitate mandatory action by the university. However, "under an abundance of caution," the decision to pause activities was made. All players are currently under quarantine.
Because of the pandemic, college basketball teams aren't allowed to play games until Nov. 25. UW has not released its non conference schedule yet, but will begin Mountain West play on Dec. 29 at Fresno State
