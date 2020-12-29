Cowboys football-Miller
University of Wyoming offensive line coach Bart Miller coaches center Logan Harris Thursday during a spring practice at War Memorial Stadium in 2019.

 Laramie Boomerang

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Bart Miller has been named the offensive line coach at the University of Illinois, the school announced in a news release Tuesday morning.

Miller, who served as Wyoming’s offensive line coach the past two seasons, previously worked under first-year Illinois head coach Bret Bielema when Bielema was the head coach at Wisconsin.

