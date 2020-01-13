20200101-spts-wyobowl-ns-4.JPG
Wyoming defensive end Solomon Byrd (51) gets an arm around Georgia State quarterback Dan Ellington (13) as he attempts a run Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at the University of Arizona. The Wyoming Cowboys lead the Georgia State Panthers 24-10 at halftime in the Arizona Bowl. Nadav Soroker/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LARAMIE — UW redshirt freshman defensive end Solomon Byrd has been named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, the FWAA announced Monday morning. Byrd was one of 32 players selected to the team, which is voted on by select members of the media.

Byrd, a Palmdale, Calif. native, led the Cowboys with 6.5 sacks in 2019 and was second on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss, helping anchor a defense that surrendered just 17.8 points per game (11th nationally). Byrd had 45 total tackles and recovered 2 fumbles.

