LARAMIE — UW redshirt freshman defensive end Solomon Byrd has been named a Freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America, the FWAA announced Monday morning. Byrd was one of 32 players selected to the team, which is voted on by select members of the media.
Byrd, a Palmdale, Calif. native, led the Cowboys with 6.5 sacks in 2019 and was second on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss, helping anchor a defense that surrendered just 17.8 points per game (11th nationally). Byrd had 45 total tackles and recovered 2 fumbles.
