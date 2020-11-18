LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming’s scheduled matchup with Utah State on Thursday at War Memorial Stadium has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Aggies program, the Mountain West announced in a news release. The game will be ruled a no contest.
It is the second game in a row for the Cowboys (1-2) that has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues at the opposing program. UW was supposed to play Air Force last weekend, but the game was called off due to rising cases at the academy.
