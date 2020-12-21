20201128-spts-JeffLinder01.jpg
University of Wyoming men's basketball coach Jeff Linder watches his team during the Cowboys' 97-61 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 28, 2020, at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Tyler Davis/UW

University of Wyoming junior forward Drew LaMont has entered his name into the transfer portal and will leave the Cowboys’ program, head coach Jeff Linder said in a news release Monday.

LaMont, in his first year with the UW program, played five games for the Cowboys this season and averaged 3.4 points per game. The 6-foot-8 forward scored a season-high 12 points against Texas Southern. He did not play in the team’s last game against Omaha.

Michael Katz covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at mkatz@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @michaellkatz.

