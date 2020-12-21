University of Wyoming junior forward Drew LaMont has entered his name into the transfer portal and will leave the Cowboys’ program, head coach Jeff Linder said in a news release Monday.
LaMont, in his first year with the UW program, played five games for the Cowboys this season and averaged 3.4 points per game. The 6-foot-8 forward scored a season-high 12 points against Texas Southern. He did not play in the team’s last game against Omaha.
