LARAMIE – University of Wyoming freshman guard Marcus Williams has been named Mountain West Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday morning.
Williams, from Dickinson, Texas, averaged 20.5 points in UW's two-game sweep over Nevada on Friday and Sunday and added four assists and three rebounds per game.
Williams came up huge late in the Cowboys' opener against the Wolf Pack, knocking down all six of his free throw attempts over the final two minutes of regulation to seal a wild 71-64 win. In Sunday's 93-88 win, Williams led all scorers with 28 points. He leads UW in scoring this season at 16.9 points per game.
With the sweep over Nevada, UW (10-5, 4-4) is now tied for fifth in the conference standings.
