CHEYENNE – Stagnant first-half offense has been troubling for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team as of late.

The Cowgirls have been outscored by 11 points in the first quarter and by 43 points in the second quarter so far this season. However, they’ve managed to outscore opponents by 17 in the second half, often putting themselves in position to win the game down the stretch.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter @rmunoz307.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.