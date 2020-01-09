LARAMIE – University of Wyoming sophomore Tereza Vitulova scored a career-high 28 points, but it wasn’t enough Wednesday night during 67-60 overtime loss at San Diego State.
The Aztecs (8-9 overall, 3-2 Mountain West) scored a game-tying 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to the extra period.
Wyoming (7-7, 3-2) has now dropped two consecutive conference games.
"If you think about the start of the third quarter, we actually scripted four plays we wanted to run," UW coach Gerald Mattinson said in a release. "We got the ball where we wanted, to the person we wanted, and all of a sudden, we just couldn’t score. It stopped.
"I told them after the quarter, ‘The good news is, we’re still in the game. The bad news is, we only scored four points.’ Then, we turn around in the fourth quarter and score 20."
Alba Sanchez Ramos made a 3-pointer to cap a 10-0 run for the Cowgirls in the fourth quarter, but the Aztecs snapped the run with a layup to make it a 53-49 lead for UW with 2:14 left. An Aztec layup cut the lead to two points, and after a missed Karla Erjavec layup, SDSU called timeout with 25.7 seconds left. The Cowgirls defended SDSU’s 3-point attempt, and with 10.3 seconds on the clock, Vitulova made a free throw to make it 54-51. After a SDSU timeout, the Aztecs hit a trey to send the game to overtime.
The Aztecs outscored the Cowgirls 7-2 to begin overtime with a 61-56 lead with 1:44 to play. Vitulova ended the run with a put-back off an offensive board. With 39 seconds left, the Cowgirls fouled SDSU and the Aztecs scored both charity shots to go ahead 63-58.
Vitulova scored her 28 points on 13 of 23 shooting from the field. Vitulova also grabbed six rebounds and had a pair of steals. Her previous career-high was 25 points against North Dakota State on Nov. 25. Vitulova has reached double-digit scoring 11 times this season, and 16 times in her career. It is also her third 20-point game this season.
Senior Taylor Rusk had 11 points and tied a career high with nine rebounds. Rusk has scored in double-figures five times this year, 43 times in her career and in back-to-back games. She also has nine rebounds in back-to-back games.
Sanchez Ramos, Erjavec and Quinn Weidemann scored seven points each to round out UW’s scoring. Sanchez Ramos had a career-high nine boards and a career-high five assists to go along with a steal. Erjavec dished out a team-best six assists and grabbed a pair of boards.
Overall, the Cowgirls shot 40.7% (24 of 59) from the field, 36.8% (7 of 19) from 3-point range and 62.5% (5 of 8) from the free-throw line. UW had 16 assists and 12 turnovers.
The Aztecs were led by Zayn Dornstauder’s 18 points and six rebounds off the bench. Monique Terry had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Tea Adams had 10 points and a game-high seven assists.
San Diego State shot 45.5% (25 of 55) from the field, 35.0% (7 of 20) for 3-pointers and 76.9% (10 of 13) from the free-throw line.
The Cowgirls return to at 4 p.m. Saturday at UNLV in Las Vegas.
SAN DIEGO STATE 67, WYOMING 60, OT
Wyoming…… 19 11 4 20 6 – 60
San Diego State…… 15 8 13 18 13 – 67
Wyoming: Erjavec 2-7 2-4 7, Vitulova 13-23 1-2 28, Rusk 4-8 0-0 11, Sanchez Ramos 3-10 0-0 7, Weidemann 2-8 2-2 7, Kepenc 0-0 0-0 0, Bradshaw 0-1 0-0 0, Vaifanua 0-2 0-0 0, Olson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-59 5-8 60
San Diego State: Ramos 3-4 4-4 11, Terry 5-12 0-0 14, Adams 3-6 3-4 10, Kalmer 4-14 2-2 11, Vanderdoes 1-2 1-1 3, Villa 0-1 0-2 0, Hernandez 0-2 0-0 0, Dornstauder 9-14 0-0 18 Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-55 10-13 67
3-pointers: UW 7-19 (Rusk 3-4, Vitulova 1-2, Weidemann 1-3, Sanchez Ramos 1-4, Erjavec 1-5, Vaifanua 0-1); SDSU 7-20 (Terry 4-11, Ramos 1-1, Adams 1-3, Kalmer 1-3, Hernandez 0-2). Rebounds: UW 35 (Rusk 9, Sanchez Ramos 9); SDSU 31 (Ramos 7, Terry 7). Assists: UW 16 (Erjavec 6); SDSU 15 (Adams 7). Turnovers: UW 12 (Erjavec 3, Kepenc 3); SDSU 11 (Ramos 3). Blocks: SDSU 2 (Vanderdoes, Dornstauder). Steals: UW 5 (Vitulova 2); SDSU 4 (Vanderdoes 2). Total fouls: UW 12; SDSU 9. Fouled out: SDSU 1 (Adams).
Attendance: 347
