A 14-2 fourth-quarter run helped Boise State break open a close game and beat the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team 68-61 Monday afternoon in Boise, Idaho.
The game was tied 46-46 before that spurt.
Cowgirls sophomore McKinley Bradshaw came off the bench and scored a career-high 27 points on 10 of 12 shooting. That included a 4 for 5 mark from behind the 3-point line. She also grabbed four rebounds and a team-best three steals.
“We made a couple of key turnovers late,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said in a news release. “Their pressure all day long got to us and we tried to make some plays that aren’t us. We battled all day, but just couldn’t get over the hump it seemed like for most of the game.”
The Cowgirls (4-4 overall, 2-3 Mountain West) shots 49% (25 for 51) from the floor. Boise State was 25 for 59 (42.4%), and scored 15 second-chance points.
Mallory McGwire scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for Boise State (7-1, 4-1).
The teams meet again at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
BOISE STATE 68, WYOMING 61
Wyoming…… 15 12 14 20 – 61
Boise State…… 18 14 14 2 – 68
Wyoming: Johnson 2-6 0-0 5, Davidsdottir 4-8 0-0 8, Sanchez Ramos 3-8 0-0 6, Weidemann 3-6 0-1 6, Olson 0-2 2-6 2, Savic 2-4 1-3 5, Bradshaw 10-12 3-4 27, Ellis 0-2 0-0 0, Ustowska 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 25-51 6-14 61
Boise State: Bowers 1-4 2-2 4, Mark 6-9 0-0 12, McGwire 9-20 2-4 25, Naro 1-4 3-4 5, Loville 1-9 0-0 2, Muse 1-1 0-0 2, Lalotte 2-4 0-0 4, Sykes 1-2 1-2 3, Ostlie 2-3 1-2 7, Reed 1-2 1-2 4, Gil 0-0 0-0 0, Machalova 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 25-59 10-16 68
3-pointers: UW 5-16 (Bradshaw 4-5, Johnson 1-2, Weidemann 0-1, Olson 0-1, Ustowska 0-1, Ellis 0-2, Sanchez Ramos 0-4); BSU 8-19 (McGwire 5-11, Ostlie 2-3, Reed 1-1, Bowers 0-1, Naro 0-1, Sykes 0-1, Machalova 0-1). Rebounds: UW 30 (Davidsdottir 8); BSU 36 (McGwire 15). Assists: UW 8 (Olson 5); BSU 10 (Naro 6). Turnovers: UW 16 (Bradshaw 6); BSU 12 (Mark 4). Blocks: UW 0; BSU 7 (Bowers 2, Lalotte 2). Steals: UW 5 (Bradshaw 3); UW 7 (Mark 3). Total fouls: UW 12; BSU 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.