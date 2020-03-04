LAS VEGAS – In the moment it stings, and it likely will for a while.
For senior guard Taylor Rusk, it might be something she feels forever. But the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team knows just how bright its future looks, even if it’s currently looking at it through reddened, tear-soaked eyes.
No. 2-seeded Boise State defeated third-seeded Wyoming 79-71 Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament. In a season that has featured its share of twists and turns, the Cowgirls were unable to pull one last rabbit out of their hat in Las Vegas.
“What goes forward is a great group of young women who have … learned to study the game, who have learned to apply the game, who come every day hard and compete in practice, who come every day hard and play,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “We don't always do the right things, but that's the game of basketball.”
Mattinson set the school record for wins (17) by a coach in their first season at the helm. The Cowgirls, a team that lost three senior starters from last season’s 25-9 squad, won their last six games prior to Tuesday’s loss.
They must now wait to see if a postseason berth awaits them. UW played in the WNIT last season, falling in the quarterfinals to Arizona.
“We were really young this year,” Rusk said. “Next year, they can definitely use that. A lot of girls got experience, big minutes and had to step up. And they definitely learned a lot of things this year and can move forward into their sophomore, junior and senior years.”
In some regards, two games at the conference tournament encapsulated the Cowgirls’ season to a tee. In a quarterfinal victory over No. 11-seeded Utah State on Monday, UW found itself down 14 at halftime, admittedly caught off guard by the strong play of the upstart Aggies. But as was the case on more than one occasion this season, the Cowgirls battled back, winning their third game that they trailed by double-digits at halftime. And, in Tuesday’s loss to the Broncos (23-9), UW again refused to go quietly, despite the chips being down.
Despite jumping out to a 9-2 lead behind six quick points from sophomore forward Tereza Vitulova, UW and BSU were knotted at 15 after the first quarter. Boise State proceeded to go on an offensive rampage in the second, hitting 73.3% of its shots, including 5 of 7 from behind the 3-point line. After a deadlocked start, UW found itself trailing by 12 at halftime. But the Cowgirls continued to deal blow-after-blow until the final buzzer, cutting the deficit to as few as five points midway through the fourth quarter.
All but one 3-pointer the Cowgirls heaved made its way to the bottom of the net Tuesday night. But they battled regardless, holding a 50-32 advantage in scoring in the paint. Outside of the second quarter, where the Broncos hit a whopping 11 of 15 shots, UW held BSU to just 18 of 49 from the field.
“They tried to establish post play really early, and I thought they did an outstanding job doing it,” Boise State coach Gordy Presnell said. “And then they started driving the ball.”
Vitulova led all UW scorers with 16 points. Rusk finished with 14 points and sophomore guard Quinn Weidemann added 13.
“I thought it was a hard-fought, scrappy game. Both teams had to dig and scratch,” Mattinson said. “We started out like gangbusters, kind of let some things get away from us, but we battled back, fought the whole way through.”
A stunning home loss to New Mexico in overtime on Feb. 8 proved to be the defining moment of the Cowgirls’ season. And, for many teams, it would have served as the nail in the coffin. Standing 11-11, firmly in the middle of the pack in the Mountain West, the Cowgirls were at a crossroads. The team looked itself in the face and made a choice that following day in practice, Mattinson said: they accepted responsibility. They were accountable and were willing to do whatever was necessary. And that’s when a young team suddenly became veterans.
Following that low point against the Lobos, UW sprinted to the finish line, including a Senior Night victory over regular season champion Fresno State in the regular season finale.
“They have to buy into what they're doing. They have to really want something bad, and at that point of the year they were prepping, they were preparing. They were studying. They put a lot into it and we made a couple of mistakes and they knew it and it hurt. And it hurt and it hurt some of them bad,” Mattinson said. “They stepped up and said, ‘You know what? This one was on me, this one was on me, this one was on me.’ Each player to a tee bought it, took the accountability. And from that point on, that's a growing phase that you need to have to be able to do what this group did.”
UW will have to wait at least one more year to capture the Mountain West Tournament title that has eluded it to this point. Boise State, meanwhile, will go for its fourth conference title in a row tonight. But with 11 players scheduled to return in 2020-21, including four of its top five scorers, the disappointment from UW’s semifinal loss gives way to shining optimism for the future, even if it’s difficult to see in the moment.
“We didn't have those minutes that we played last year,” Weidemann said. “I think (this season) was a big learning experience, to kind of be in those tough games, close games, and be able to win.”
BOISE STATE 79, WYOMING 71
Wyoming...... 15 17 25 14 – 71
Boise State...... 15 29 19 16 – 79
Wyoming: Vitulova 7-17 2-2 16, Rusk 6-14 2-2 14, Sanchez Ramos 3-5 3-4 9, Weidemann 4-9 5-5 13, Olson 1-2 0-0 2, Erjavec 3-5 2-2 8, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Kepenc 1-2 0-0 2, Bradshaw 2-2 0-0 5, Vaifanua 1-5 0-0 2. Totals: 28-61 14-15 71
Boise State: Hodgins 2-6 6-6 10, Lupfer 4-9 3-4 13, Christopher 2-9 1-2 6, Coleman 9-19 0-0 20, McGwire 3-8 3-4 10, Freeman 0-1 0-0 0, Woerner 2-4 0-0 6, Bowers 1-2 0-0 2, Loville 6-10 0-0 12. Totals: 29-67 13-16 79
3-pointers: UW 1-13 (Bradshaw 1-1, Weidemann 0-1, Kepenc 0-1, Vaifanua 0-1, Sanchez Ramos 0-2, Vitulova 0-3, Rusk 0-4); BSU 8-26 (Woerner 2-2, Coleman 2-5, Lupher 2-7, Christopher 1-4, McGwire 1-6, Hodgins 0-1, Freeman 0-1). Rebounds: UW 34 (Vitulova 7); BSU 40 (Coleman 12). Assists: UW 8 (Erjavec 4); BSU 16 (Christopher 10). Turnovers: UW 11 (Sanchez Ramos 5); BSU 11 (Coleman 3). Blocks: UW 0; BSU 6 (Lupfer 2). Steals: UW 7 (Sanchez Ramos 3); BSU 5 (Coleman 2). Total fouls: UW 17; BSU 14. Fouled out: BSU 1 (McGwire).
Attendance: 1,718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.