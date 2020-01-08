Wyoming forward Tereza Vitulova (2) fights Mississippi Valley center Azaria Howard (30) and Mississippi Valley's Diamond Wraggs (20) for a rebound, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Arena-Auditorium. The Wyoming Cowgirls defeated the Mississippi Valley Devilettes 95-22. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Wyoming guard Tommi Olson (24) redirects a Devilettes pass, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Arena-Auditorium. The Wyoming Cowgirls defeated the Mississippi Valley Devilettes 95-22. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
University of Wyoming forward Taylor Rusk looks at the hoop while driving during the game against Colorado State on Saturday inside Arena-Auditorium on Jan. 4 in Laramie. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
LARAMIE – Sometimes shots just don’t fall when they need to.
That has been the case for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team at times this season – specifically, in losses to Northern Colorado, Gonzaga and Colorado State. The offensive inconsistency has come at the most critical times for the Cowgirls. They provided themselves with a chance to win all three contests, but struggled to find a way to score down the stretch.
