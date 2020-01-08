LARAMIE – Sometimes shots just don’t fall when they need to.

That has been the case for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team at times this season – specifically, in losses to Northern Colorado, Gonzaga and Colorado State. The offensive inconsistency has come at the most critical times for the Cowgirls. They provided themselves with a chance to win all three contests, but struggled to find a way to score down the stretch.

Robert Munoz is an intern for WyoSports. He can be reached at sports@wyosports.net.

