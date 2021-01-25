CHEYENNE – Another slow start was too much for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team to overcome during a 57-50 loss Sunday at Nevada.
The Cowgirls (6-7 overall, 4-6 Mountain West) shot just 23% in the first half, and trailed 27-16 at halftime.
Nevada led 49-35 with 7 minutes, 25 seconds remaining the game when UW went on an 11-2 run to cut the deficit to 51-46. The Wolf Pack (7-6, 3-5) was 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final 38 seconds to put the game away.
UW junior guard Quinn Weidemann scored a season-high 18 points with a team-high three steals. Alba Sanchez Ramos pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds to go with seven points.
The Cowgirls shot 32.2% (19 of 59) from the floor, including a 4 of 21 mark from behind the 3-point line. Nevada shot 20 for 47 (42.6%) from the floor. It also was 13 of 16 from the free-throw line.
The Cowgirls host San Diego State at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. New public health orders will allow up to 2,000 fans at the game.
NEVADA 57, WYOMING 50
Wyoming…… 8 8 15 19 – 50
Nevada…… 17 10 16 14 – 57
Wyoming: Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Davidsdottir 2-6 0-0 4, Sanchez Ramos 3-13 1-2 7, Weidemann 5-13 5-5 18, Olson 4-10 0-2 8, Bradshaw 2-9 2-2 7, Ustowska 1-2 0-0 2, Savic 0-0 0-0 0, Ellis 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 19-59 8-11 50.
Nevada: Ormiston 2-10 0-2 4, Hamilton 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson 0-4 4-4 4, West 7-10 2-2 18, Alexander 2-5 4-4 9, Holt 2-3 0-0 4, Carstens 0-0 0-0 0, Otuafi 3-4 2-2 8, Givens 2-5 1-2 6, Stebetakova 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 20-47 13-16 57.
3-pointers: UW 4-21 (Johnson 0-2, Sanchez Ramos 0-6, Weidemann 3-6, Olson 0-1, Bradshaw 1-6); UNR 4-14 (Mormiston 0-1, Hamilton 0-3, Johnson 0-1, West 2-5, Alexander 1-1, Holt 0-1, Otuafi 0-1, Givens 1-1). Rebounds: UW 32 (Sanchez Ramos 12); UNR 36 (Johnson 7). Assists: UW 7 (Olson 3); UNR 10 (Hamilton 3). Turnovers: UW 8 (Olson 2); UNR 11 (Holt 4). Steals: UW 7 (Weidemann 3); UNR 4 (Holt 3). Blocked shots: UW 1 (Sanchez Ramos); UNR 3 (Ormiston). Team fouls: UW 15, UNR 11. Fouled out: UW 1 (Olson).
