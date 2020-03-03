LAS VEGAS – Sometimes you’re the anointed team of destiny, and other times you’re the team tasked with putting Cinderella back in her place.
The University of Wyoming – the No. 3 seed in the 2020 Mountain West women’s basketball championships and winners of five in a row heading into Monday’s quarterfinals – find themselves on the right side of history.
UW overcame a 14-point halftime deficit to upstart 11th-seeded Utah State, defeating the Aggies 64-59 in the Mountain West Tournament.
Utah State became the first No. 11 seed to win a tournament game with its victory over San Diego State on Sunday but was unable to contain a surging Cowgirls team led by sophomore forward Tereza Vitulova, who helped UW find its stride in the second half. The Cowgirls scored 10-straight points to open the fourth quarter, and Vitulova scored 15 of her team-high 19 points in the second half.
“I told these guys all year long, you stick with us, you keep working and stay on the plan, we will be playing our best when it's time,” first-year Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “And to our team's credit, that's what they've done, and that's where we're at.”
With its quarterfinal win, UW (17-11) has now won three games that it trailed at halftime by double-digits. The Cowboys play second-seeded Boise State in tonight’s semifinal, the third consecutive season the Cowgirls have advanced to the final four in the conference. UW lost to Boise State in last season’s MW tournament championship game, and the teams split a pair of meetings this season, with each team winning at home.
“We cannot look at them like they're ‘Boise State.’ We need to look at them like they're the same players that we are,” Vitulova said. “We're going to come up, we're going to defend what we can defend … But it's going to be a battle from the beginning.
“And, of course, I think we cannot do what we did (Monday), because (today) it will be much harder to come back.”
Utah State (8-23) carried the momentum from its upset over San Diego State into the early portion of Monday’s matchup, shooting a scorching 60% from the field in the first half on the way to its 14-point lead. The Aggies were deadly from deep, shooting 6 of 8 from behind the 3-point line in the first half.
UW’s wounds were largely self-inflicted early, as the Cowgirls committed eight first-half turnovers. Senior forward Taylor Rusk and sophomore guard Quinn Weidemann scored 17 of UW’s 25 points in the first half.
“(In the locker room, we said) ‘Let's take a deep breath. We got that first half out of the way, the jitters, whatever was going on. And then I think we came back in the second half and played a lot more loose,” Weidemann said. “I think definitely, in the first half, it caught us a little bit off guard … but we fought back.”
When the third quarter started, Vitulova scored an easy basket on the block and followed it up with a 3-pointer. More than being five quick points, it signaled that the Cowgirls’ best player had found her footing. UW outscored the Aggies 17-5 in the third quarter to trim the deficit to just two points, largely on the back of Vitulova’s 10 points in the period. The All-Mountain West selection led all players with 19 points overall.
“A player like that, if you give her a low block position and she scores it, and then if you give her an open 3 and she scores it, things start to kind of roll,” Utah State coach Ben Finkbeiner said. “She took that opportunity and went with it … there was a reason why she’s their leading scorer and leading rebounder and all the stuff that she's done this year. She's incredible.”
UW carried that third quarter surge into the fourth, scoring the first 10 points of the period to take the lead. UW surrendered just 20 points in the entire second half. Utah State scored 24 points in the first quarter alone. After hitting seemingly everything in the first half, Utah State shot just 29% in the second half while the Cowgirls hit at a 50% clip.
“To my team's credit, our team's credit, they've defended well all year. That's kind of what we've laid our hat on, or put our brand on,” Mattinson said. “And we just talked about – all we have to do is in the third quarter, go out and defend the way that we defend, and if we could just cut it by six or seven points, then we're right where we need to be. And these guys responded to that.”
UW led by as much as seven points late in the fourth, but Utah State refused to go down lightly. Up by four with less than 30 seconds to play, Weidemann sealed the game for the Cowgirls by calmly making four-straight free throws. Weidemann finished the game with 18 points while Rusk finished with 16 points on 6 of 8 from the field.
Boise State, winners of the last three Mountain West Tournament titles, defeated Air Force 73-50 Monday evening. UW, meanwhile, has never earned the Mountain West’s automatic NCAA Tournament berth.
The Broncos have what the Cowgirls want, but UW is not going to let previous matchups impact what happens today. Everyone starts from scratch come tournament time. Utah State, a squad that went 2-16 in conference play and lost both of its regular season matchups to UW by a combined 30 points, proved that much over the last two days.
“We're going to show up and play,” Mattinson said. “I don't care about last year. I don't care about the other two games. I care about tomorrow. … That's what we've talked about all year is, we're going to do one game at a time, and we're going to just try to get a little bit better each game.
“Hopefully this is a learning experience for us. … I don't know what's going to happen, but we're going to show up and give it the best we have.”
WYOMING 64, UTAH STATE 59
Utah State.…... 24 15 5 15 – 59
Wyoming ……. 17 8 17 22 – 64
Utah State: Gorman 3-10 2-2 10, Harris 4-12 2-4 13, Jensen-Baker 2-4 0-0 5, Bassett 7-13 2-3 18, Franson 2-2 0-0 4, Brantley 1-5 0-0 3, Kamakawio’ole 0-0 0-0 0, Emrich 3-3 0-0 6, Daulton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-49 6-9 59
Wyoming: Vitulova 8-10 1-2 19, Rusk 6-8 2-2 16, Sanchez Ramos 2-6 0-0 4, Weidemann 5-10 6-6 18, Olson 1-5 0-0 3, Erjavec 0-2 2-2 2, Kepenc 0-3 0-0 0, Bradshaw 0-1 0-0 0, Vaifanua 0-3 2-2 2. Totals: 22-48 13-14 64
3-pointers: USU 9-17 (Harris 3-6, Bassett 2-3, Gorman 2-4, Jensen-Baker 1-1, Brantley 1-3); UW 7-16 (Vitulova 2-2, Rusk 2-3, Weidemann 2-4, Olson 1-3, Erjavec 0-1, Sanchez Ramos 0-1, Kepenc 0-2). Rebounds: USU 26 (Gorman 6); UW 29 (Rusk 8). Assists: USU 12 (Emrich 3); UW 13 (Weidemann 5). Turnovers: USU 11 (Harris 2, Bassett 2); UW 11 (Three with 2). Blocks: USU 6 (Franson 2); UW 5 (Vitulova 2). Steals: USU 4 (Harris 2, Jensen-Baker 2); UW 4 (Sanchez Ramos 2). Total fouls: USU 16; UW 11. Fouled out: none.
Attendance: 1,366.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.