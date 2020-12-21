CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team let a 13-point second-half lead slip away, but won in overtime 53-50 on Sunday afternoon at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Jaye Johnson made a 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 18 seconds remaining to give UW the lead for good.
The Cowgirls (3-2) held a 44-31 lead with 4:45 remaining. However, the Bears went on a 13-0 run to knot the score and force overtime.
“I’m so happy for our kids,” second-year Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said n a news release. “This has been a long stretch of time with just five games being played with the last three on the road.”
UW was without leading scorer McKinley Bradshaw. Quinn Weidemann paced UW with 13 points, while Ola Ustowska chipped in with 11. Tommi Olson scored 10 before fouling out late in regulation.
