CHEYENNE – University of Wyoming sophomores Tereza Vitulova and Karla Erjavec announced their intent to transfer to new schools Saturday on Twitter.
Vitulova – a 6-foot-2 forward – earned All-Mountain West honors this past season, averaging 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds during 29 games. She shot 55% (176 for 321) from the floor, and 44% (19 for 43) from behind the 3-point line.
Vitulova started all 29 games for the Cowgirls (17-12 overall, 12-6 MW) in 2019-20, helping them reach the semifinals of the MW tournament.
The Domasov, Czech Republic, product was a first-year starter after averaging 4.7 points and two rebounds while coming off the bench in 26 games as a freshman.
Erjavec – a 5-10 point guard from Zagreb, Croatia – averaged 6.3 points and 3.2 assists in 22 games this season. She started 18 of the 22 games she played in for the Cowgirls this season, but missed a handful of contests while battling mononucleosis.
Sophomore Tommi Olson stepped into the starting lineup in Erjavec’s absence, and maintained that role when Erjavec returned to the lineup late in the season.
Erjavec was named to the MW’s all-freshman team in 2018-19, averaging 9 points and 3.7 assists in 33 starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.