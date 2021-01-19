Dagny Davidsdottir tied career highs in points and rebounds to help the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team to a 59-46 victory over visiting Air Force on Monday night in the Arena-Auditorium.
Davidsdottir – a 6-foot-1 senior from Iceland – scored 16 points and grabbed 12 boards. She was 8 for 12 from the floor, and also recorded a pair of blocks.
The Cowgirls (6-5 overall, 4-4 Mountain West) overcame a 7-0 first-quarter deficit, and held a 43-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter. However, Air Force (3-8, 1-5) trimmed the advantage to nine points with 7 minutes, 43 seconds remaining. UW responded with 14-5 run that extended the lead to as much as 18 points.
“We came out in the second half and made a couple of shots, and we got a couple of easy looks as well,” second-year Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “The most important thing is we kept defending. If you can get three or four stops in a row on a team that pressures like Air Force, and can extend the lead a little bit, it takes a lot of pressure off your team and then that helps you offensively.”
UW also got 11 points from Jaye Johnson and 10 from Alba Sanchez Ramos.
Air Force shot just 26% from the floor, while the Cowgirls hit at a 48% clip. That included a 56% mark in the second half.
UW plays at Nevada at 7 p.m. Friday in Reno, Nevada.
WYOMING 59, AIR FORCE 46
Air Force…… 12 11 8 15 – 46
Wyoming…… 12 12 19 16 – 59
Air Force: Snyder 5-15 2-2 13, Huffman 0-2 1-4 1, Autrey 0-9 2-2 2, Winters 0-4 0-0 0, Conroe 2-11 1-1 5, Pilson 0-2 0-0 0, Immel 3-5 0-0 8, McDonald 3-5 0-0 9, Gadison 2-5 2-2 8. Totals: 15-58 8-11 46.
Wyoming: Johnson 4-6 1-2 11, Davidsdottir 8-12 0-0 16, Sanchez Ramos 4-9 1-2 10, Weidemann 1-4 2-2 5, Olson 3-5 2-4 8, Bradshaw 1-4 2-2 4, Savic 0-0 0-0 0, Ustowska 1-3 0-0 3, Salazar 1-5 0-0 2, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Hudson 0-0 0-0 0, Bull 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-48 8-12 59.
3- pointers: AFA 8-22 (Snyder 1-3, Autrey 0-3, Winters 0-1, Conroe 0-4, Immel 2-3, McDonald 3-4, Gadison 2-4); UW 5-12 (Johnson 2-3, Davidsdottir 0-1, Sanchez Ramos 1-3, Weidemann 1-2, Bradshaw 0-1, Ustowska 1-2). Rebounds: AFA 35 (Conroe 9); UW 35 (Davidsdottir 12). Assists: AFA 8 (Autrey 4); UW 15 (Olson 6). Turnovers: AFA 17 (Immel 7); UW 16 (Weidemann 4, Olson 4). Steals: AFA 13 (Autrey 3); UW 10 (Olson 3). Blocked shots: AFA 4 (Huffman 3); UW 4 (Davidsdottir 2, Salazar 2). Team fouls: AFA 15, UW 8.
