FORT COLLINS, Colo. – When two of the top three defensive teams in the league meet, it’s bound to be a defensive slugfest.
And Saturday afternoon at Moby Arena, it was as the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team outlasted Colorado State, 43-40.
“(CSU) is a great defensive team, this is who these two teams are and that’s who they’ve been for the last several years,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said. “You’re just going to have to grind it out.”
The teams were ranked second and third in the conference defensively heading into the first meeting, as well, which was also a low-scoring affair in which CSU prevailed 56-49 in Laramie.
After the Rams scored on their first possession Saturday, the Cowgirls held them scoreless for the remainder of the opening period and took a 9-2 lead into the second quarter.
CSU shot just 9% from the field in the first quarter behind 1 for 11 from the field. The lack of offensive production from the Rams in the first quarter could have very well been the deciding factor in the outcome of the contest.
Tommi Olson scored five points in the opening 1 minute, 20 seconds of the second quarter to add to UW’s lead. CSU was playing off Olson for most of the game and forcing her to shoot the ball while trying to disrupt the Cowgirls’ motion offense. Olson answered by making her first two career 3-pointers, and by slashing through the paint to open spaces for easy looks inside.
“We knew that was going to happen,” Mattinson said. “The previous three days we worked on that and what we did early that caused them some trouble … is we knew that they would try to double Tereza (Vitulova in the post) so we had Tommi dump right down to the block and she was able to get a couple of early ones.”
Besides the first 2:08 of the game, UW (12-11 overall, 8-6 Mountain West) held the lead until the third quarter was almost over. CSU forward Liah Davis finished at the rim, was fouled and converted the 3-point play to give the home team a 28-26 lead with 28 seconds remaining in the quarter. On the following possession, the Cowgirls let the clock run down to the last shot and Jaye Johnson banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to put UW back ahead going into the final quarter, and they never trailed again.
CSU (11-14, 8-6) wouldn’t go away, and continued to make things interesting down the stretch. Andrea Brady scored eight consecutive points for the Rams in only 17 seconds to keep her team within striking distance, but Quinn Weidemann went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line and Johnson added another free throw to put the game away.
Weidemann had a game-high 13 points and pulled down six rebounds. Olson added 10 points and nine boards.
“Classic Border War battle (Saturday),” Mattinson said. “It’s just one of those weird years, we win at their place and we win at their place.”
WYOMING 43, COLORADO ST. 40
Wyoming…… 9 9 11 14 – 43
Colorado State…… 2 11 15 12 – 40
Wyoming: Weidemann 2-6 8-9 13, Olson 4-11 0-0 10, Vitulova 3-7 0-0 7, Rusk 2-5 0-0 5, Sanchez Ramos 1-7 0-0 2, Johnson 1-4 1-2 4, Bradshaw 1-2 0-0 2, Vaifanua 0-2 0-0 0, Kepenc 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-44 9-11 43
Colorado State: Brady 5-13 0-0 12, Bonnarens 4-12 1-1 9, Williams 2-16 0-0 5, Jacobs 1-6 2-2 5, Ellis 0-6 2-2 2, Devos 2-8 0-0 4, Davis 1-2 1-1 3, Hamm 0-0 0-0 0, Stamatelopoulo 0-0 0-0 0, Mole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-63 6-6 40
3-pointers: UW 6-24 (Olson 2-9, Rusk 1-2, Vitulova 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Weidemann 1-3, Vaifanua 0-1, Sanchez Ramos 0-5); CSU 4-23 (Brady 2-6, Jacobs 1-3, Williams 1-9, Ellis 0-1, Devos 0-1, Bonnarens 0-3). Rebounds: UW 42 (Sanchez Ramos 11); CSU 36 (Brady 9). Assists: UW 7 (Olson 2, Sanchez Ramos 2); CSU 7 (Williams 4). Turnovers: UW 14 (Olson 3); CSU 3 (three with 1). Blocks: UW 1 (Rusk); CSU 3 (Ellis 2). Steals: UW 1 (Rusk); CSU 8 (Bonnarens 3, Williams 3). Total fouls: UW 9; CSU 16.
Attendance: 2,298.
(1) comment
Great job, Cowgirls. Way to beat the helpless sheepettes in their high school gym.
Could we get Tom Burman to FIRE HIMSELF for what he's done to Wyoming men's basketball?? What a disgrace. Resign!
