Guard Alba Sanchez Ramos scored a career-best 27 points, but it wasn’t enough for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team during an 83-80 overtime loss to visiting Fresno State on Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.
Sanchez Ramos went 9 for 18 from the field, including a 5 for 8 mark from behind the 3-point arc.
The Cowgirls (4-3 overall, 2-2 Mountain West) led 20-9 after the first quarter and 34-32 at halftime. They led by as much as eight points during the second half before Fresno (4-4, 2-2) rallied to force the game into overtime.
“I think (Fresno) made some tough plays, they made some extra plays,” Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson said in a news release. “They kept attacking the basket, and tried everything buy we let them get too deep, too close too often and that’s what they do. They’re a good team.”
Junior Quinn Weidemann added 16 points for UW, while senior Jaye Johnson chipped in with 12 points. Weidemann also grabbed six rebounds.
FRESNO STATE 83, WYOMING 80, OT
Fresno State…… 9 23 24 16 11 – 80
Wyoming…… 20 14 21 17 8 – 83
Fresno State: Han. Cavinder 7-13 4-5 18, Hal. Cavinder 9-20 4-5 24, Utti 7-13 4-4- 23, Walling 6-9 1-3 13, Gamez 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Todorova 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 31-62 13-17 83
Wyoming: Johnson 4-10 0-0 12, Sanchez Ramos 9-18 4-4 27, Weidemann 6-17 0-0 16, Olson 1-7 1-1 3, Davidsdottir 2-8 3-4 7, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Salazar 0-0 0-0 0, Bradshaw 1-6 1-2 4, Savic 4-7 0-0 8, Ustowska 1-3 0-0 3. Totals: 28-76 9-11 80
3-pointers: FSU 8-14 (Utti 5-5, Hal. Cavinder 2-4, Gamez 1-3, Han. Cavinder 0-1, Brown 0-1); UW 15-31 (Sanchez Ramos 5-8, Weidemann 4-7, Johnson 4-8, Bradshaw 1-2, Ustowska 1-2, Olson 0-4). Rebounds: FSU 32 (Utti 10); UW 49 (Davidsdottir 12, Sanchez Ramos 9). Assists: FSU 10 (Utti 4); UW 19 (Weidemann 6, Olson 6). Turnovers: FSU 10 (Han. Cavinder 4); UW 14 (Five with 2). Blocks: FSU 8 (Walling 4); UW 2 (Weidemann 2). Steals: FSU 8 (Han. Cavinder 4); UW 3 (Sanchez Ramos 3). Total fouls: FSU 11; UW 17.
