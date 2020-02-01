LARAMIE – There’s no place like home.
For Tommi Olson, moving back home to Wyoming seemed like an easy decision.
“Wyoming sports was just what I had grown up with. I was always going to Cowboys and Cowgirls games growing up,” Olson said. “Coming and playing for Wyoming was always something that I had dreamed of since I was little, and I just knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
Olson grew up in Worland, and played for a club basketball squad in Colorado starting in sixth grade. She moved to Highlands Ranch, Colorado, prior to her freshman year in high school. Her decision to move was influenced by having the opportunities to continue to play for her club basketball coach and to garner more attention by playing in front of more eyes at Highlands Ranch High School. Her mother, Elsa, also played for the Cowgirls and was a four-year letter winner between 1981-84.
Following her high school career, she narrowed her decision to play college basketball to Regis University and Wyoming. Regis had offered Olson a scholarship, but UW hadn’t at the time.
“I knew that when I came (to UW) I had to work hard for that scholarship and earn it,” she said. “But even though I am on scholarship now, I still know I need to continue to work just as hard as I was before.”
The 5-foot-6 sophomore achieved that goal and was awarded a scholarship a few weeks into last season. She has proven that she deserves it.
On Wednesday, Olson started her first game in a Cowgirls uniform in a road contest against Utah State. She took full advantage of it, and notched career-highs in points (4), rebounds (8) and assists (7), while playing a career-high 39 minutes.
Olson made some big plays down the stretch of the game that helped seal the win. She slipped a screen, and teammate Quinn Weidemann found her for a layup. She also had a big offensive rebound, which resulted in a Cowgirls basket, and she got a steal at the top of the arc and took it the other way for a daggering layup with just over two minutes remaining.
Her defense is menacing when she’s on the court.
“Tommi is really becoming that spark plug that every team needs,” UW coach Gerald Mattinson said. “Especially defensively, we always talk about her quickness and ability to cause havoc on the defensive end.”
Today, Olson and the Cowgirls (10-9 overall, 6-4 MW) host a potent San Jose State team. The Spartans (15-6, 9-1) are currently tied with New Mexico as the top scoring team in the league – averaging 77.6 points per game. Ayzhiana Basallo paces SJSU – and the conference – scoring 21.2 points per contest. Standing at 5-foot-5, Olson’s defensive pressure could pose a big threat to the leading scorer in the MW.
Both Mattinson and Olson insist that the energy she brings and how contagious it is to the rest of the team is her biggest contribution while on the court.
“I just try to bring energy all around,” she said. “When I bring my energy on defense, it helps everyone else bring their energy up, and allows us to get stops, which translates to the offensive end, too.”
