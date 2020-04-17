The University of Wyoming women’s basketball team is keeping its trend of having an international flair.
Cowgirls head coach Gerald Mattinson announced Wednesday the signing of five players during the spring’s National Signing Day. The three forwards and two guards hail from foreign countries and two of them have experience at the Division I level.
They are transfers Dagny Davidsdottir (Iceland via Niagara University) and Iris Tsafara (Greece via University of South Florida) and Paula Salazar (Spain), Marta Savic (Croatia) and Ola Ustowska (Poland).
“We are very pleased with our spring recruiting class,” Mattinson said in a release. “Each of these young women are very talented basketball players as well as quality students. We feel that their talents fit our style of play very well, they are all versatile players that can play multiple positions. They are excited to be Cowgirls, they are team players and they want to help us win a championship.”
They join 6-foot guard Lexi Bull (Pocatello, Idaho), 6-0 forward Grace Ellis (Brisbane, Australia) and 5-9 guard Landri Hudson (Aurora, Colorado) who signed with Wyoming in the fall for this year’s recruiting class.
The additions help fill the Cowgirls roster after forward Tereza Vitulova guard Karla Erjavec recently transferred after their sophomore seasons at UW. Vitulova went to South Florida and Erjavec to the University of Miami.
Vitulova, a forward from the Czech Republic, started all 29 games last season and led UW with 14.2 points and 5.6 rebounds and shot a Mountain West best 54.8% from the field. Erjavec, a guard from Croatia, played in 22 games and started 18 for 6.3 points, 3 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Davidsdottir, originally from Hveragerdi, Iceland, is a 6-1 forward graduate transfer who spent four seasons at Niagara for a career average of 4.3 points and 3 rebounds per game.
As a senior last season, she had 4.8 points and 3.9 rebounds during 17.5 minutes per game. She played in 26 games with 19 starts as a captain and shot 44.2% (43 of 120) from the field and 90% (18 of 20) from the free-throw line.
Davidsdottir earned academic all-MAAC honors three times, was on Niagara’s honor roll four times and founded Niagara’s Women in Business club.
In high school, Davidsdottir played for Iceland’s Under-15 (2012), U16 (2012-13), U18 (2015) and U20 national teams. She also played for two years at The Westtown School in Westtown, Pennsylvania.
“(Davidsdottir) will get a master’s in finance here at Wyoming,” Mattinson said. “She’s a very hard-working, journeyman type player. She’s a very high IQ basketball player, understands positioning, situations, and has very good skills to score in a variety of ways.”
Tsafara, originally from Athens, Greece, redshirted for one season at South Florida. She is a 6-0 guard from First High School of Agia Paraskeui, where she was the captain her final two years there.
Tsafara led her team to a runner-up finish in the national school championship finals in 2018. During the semifinals of that tournament, she scored 33 points with 23 rebounds, 20 assists, five blocks and three steals. She also earned academic excellence honors three times, and won a club championship in 2018 with Sporting WBC and competed on the Greek U16 team.
“Iris is a tall guard that can handle the ball like a point guard,” Mattinson said. “She is long and athletic with great basketball skills. She’s a very good shooter with a very quick release and has a lot of range. She has a great ability to see the court, and she incorporates her teammates very well.”
Salazar, from Barcelona, Spain, is a 6-3 forward who attended Institute Vilanova del Vallés. She was a part of a runner-up team in the Catalonia of Clubs, and finished fourth in the same tournament in a different season. She was also part of a Spain Champion of National Teams, named to the Ideal Quintent and was an all-Catalan and all-Spanish selection.
“Paula is a long, athletic player that can step out and shoot the three with a great deal of range,” Mattinson said. “She has shown on film the ability to score in a variety of ways, and on the defensive end, her length gives her the ability to alter and block shots. She has guard ball handling skills … and will add a lot of versatility to the front line.”
Savic, from Zagreb, Croatia, is a 6-1 forward who attended Sport Gymnasium. She competed at the FIBA U18 European Championships for Croatia in 2019, averaging 8.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. Her club team was the 2019 Croatian U19 champions, the 2018 runner-up in the Croatian National Championship, the 2018 U19 champions and the 2017 U19 champion. She was named to the WABA Final Four All-Star Team in Croatia in 2017.
“Marta is a power forward with a great deal of toughness,” Mattinson said. “She moves very well, has great hands and feet, and is willing to play physical when needed. She has the ability to score in a variety of ways, both at the block and faced up. Her basketball skills, the ability to put the ball on the floor, her passing, and her IQ make her a natural for our motion. She plays a lot like former Cowgirl Bailee Cotton.”
Ustowska, from Kartuzy, Poland, is a 5-10 guard who attended SMS PZKosz Łomianki. She competed at the 2019 FIBA U18 European Championships for Poland, where she averaged 3.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 assist per game. She was part of the club team that was champions of Poland in 2020, 2019 and 2018, and was named an All-Star in 2019. She Made a team-best eight 3-pointers in a game in 2019.
“Ola is a versatile guard with very good size,” Mattinson said. “She has the basketball skills and ability to play any position along the guard line, from the one through the three. She’s a very good shooter with a lot of range on her shot, has a very high basketball IQ and is a great passer. Her skill set and abilities are a natural for our motion game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.