University of Wyoming sophomore guard McKinley Bradshaw, left, drives to the basket while being defended by San Diego State’s Mercedes Staples during the Cowgirls’ 62-41 victory Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Tyler Davis/UW
University of Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann, right, attempts a layup while being defended by San Diego State's Kamaria Gipson during the Cowgirls' 62-41 victory Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.
LARAMIE – University of Wyoming women’s basketball coach Gerald Mattinson can’t necessarily pinpoint the reason for the massive disparity in the Cowgirls’ first and second half shooting statistics Saturday afternoon against San Diego State. But he’s more than happy with the end result.
After a rough shooting first half, the Cowgirls hit 57% of their shots from the field in the second, including 9 of 12 shots in the fourth quarter, on their way to a dominant 62-41 win over the Aztecs to finish off the miniseries sweep.
