Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann (14) attempts to sink a three-pointer Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Arena-Auditorium. The University of Wyoming Cowgirls defeated the No. 1 ranked Fresno State Bulldogs 64-55. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann (14) attempts a three-pointer Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020 in Arena-Auditorium. The University of Wyoming Cowgirls defeated the No. 1 ranked Fresno State Bulldogs 64-55. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann (14) attempts a shot Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Arena-Auditorium.The Wyoming Cowgirls defeat the United States Air Force Academy Falcons 68-52. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann (14) takes a free throw Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Arena-Auditorium.The Wyoming Cowgirls defeat the United States Air Force Academy Falcons 68-52. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann (14), Wyoming forward Tereza Vitulova (2) and Wyoming forward Taylor Rusk (4) laugh on the bench before being introduced as starters Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Arena-Auditorium. The Wyoming Cowgirls defeat the Nevada Wolfpack 83-59. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
University of Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann drives towards the hoop during the game against Colorado State on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, inside Auditorium Arena in Laramie. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann (14) takes a shot after a breakaway, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Arena-Auditorium. The Wyoming Cowgirls lead the Mississippi Valley Devilettes 52-9 at half-time. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann (14) shoots for a three, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at Arena-Auditorium. The Wyoming Cowgirls lead the Mississippi Valley Devilettes 52-9 at half-time. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
University of Wyoming sophomore guard Quinn Weidemann drives to the basket during the Cowgirls’ 70-31 victory over Colorado Christian on Wednesday at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
University of Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann drives past a defender towards the hoop during the season opening game against Colorado Christian on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
University of Wyoming guard Quinn Weidemann dribbles while looking for an open teammate to start a fast break during the season opening game against Colorado Christian on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
University of Wyoming’s Quinn Weidemann dribbles past a Grizzlies player Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Arena-Auditorium. The Cowgirls hosted the Adams State Grizzlies for the season’s opening exhibition match. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
Quinn Weidemann was voted as a team captain last season despite never starting a game for the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team.
The junior accepted and thrived in that new leadership role, helping the Cowgirls finish with a 17-12 (12-6 conference) overall regular season record last season and a fourth-place regular season finish in the Mountain West. Wyoming eventually fell to Boise State in the semifinals of the MW tournament.
