University of Wyoming redshirt freshman wide receiver Isaiah Neyor makes a catch during the Cowboys' 34-24 loss to Colorado State on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colo.

 Tyler Davis/UW

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming’s matchup against Air Force, scheduled to be played Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium, has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases at the academy and within the Falcons’ program, the Mountain West announced in a news release Sunday afternoon.

The game will not be rescheduled and will be ruled a no contest.

