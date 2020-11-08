LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming’s matchup against Air Force, scheduled to be played Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium, has been canceled due to COVID-19 cases at the academy and within the Falcons’ program, the Mountain West announced in a news release Sunday afternoon.
The game will not be rescheduled and will be ruled a no contest.
