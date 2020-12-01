LARAMIE – When you have a roster filled with eight new faces, every experience can be used as a learning tool.
But on Monday, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team got as tough a lesson as humanly possible.
After leading by 19 points at halftime, the Cowboys went cold from the field during the second half against Texas Southern, who was able to tie the game 74-74 with just 1 minute, 20 seconds remaining in regulation.
Galen Alexander tipped-in a missed TSU shot with 1.6 seconds to play, and UW freshman guard Marcus Williams’ half court heave came up short as the Cowboys lost a stunner to the Tigers 76-74.
“It’s a tale of two halves,” first-year UW coach Jeff Linder said. “You have to find a way to win a game, and not just our players, but myself. It’s just part of the process. We don’t want to make losing part of the process. But right now, where we’re at, that’s just part of it.”
The fact UW (1-1) lost isn’t what hurts. It’s how the team lost.
Texas Southern (1-2) outscored Wyoming 45-24 in the second half and shot 54% from the field, largely on easy shots at the rim. The Tigers – who were the preseason pick to win the SWAC – are a veteran team with 11 upperclassmen. They did what they do best when the chips were down: Put their heads down and get into the paint, which is where 32 of those second half points came from.
Texas Southern’s significant edge in experience showed at the game’s pivotal moments. The Tigers knew what to do when the heat was on. And that’s something UW is going to have to grow into.
“It’s a tough one,” redshirt junior guard Hunter Maldonado said. “You have to take this and learn from it. You never want to learn losing … They’re a tough team that grinded it out in the second half. I have to let the guys know that this stuff, this nitty-gritty game towards the end is going to be how a conference game is.
“It’s my fault. I should have rallied the troops together, showed them how to finish the game. And I didn’t do that.”
Behind a sharpshooting first half where UW quite literally couldn’t miss, the Pokes took a 19-point lead into the locker room after shooting a scorching 57% from the field against the SWAC’s finest, including 47% from behind the 3-point line. The defense did its job as well, holding the Tigers to 11 of 29 from the field.
Junior forward Drew LaMont went 4 of 4 from deep in the first 20 minutes to lead the offensive onslaught. It was about as picture-perfect a first half as Linder and the Cowboys could have hoped for.
For the second consecutive game, the Cowboys scored 50 points in the first half. For a team that averaged just 62 points per game a season ago, the smell of change was in the air. The Jeff Linder era was going to be different.
“In the first half, you’ve seen a glimpse of a great team in the making,” Williams said.
As great as things were in the first half, they went just as poorly in the second for UW. Texas Southern flipped the script on the Pokes, shooting 54.5% from the field. Conversely, the basket shrunk for the Cowboys, who shot just 30.8% in the second.
Williams did his best to put the team on his back late, scoring 11 of his 17 points in the second half, making shot after shot each time the Tigers got the score to within five or six.
UW went scoreless over the final 2:36 of game action, however, and an offense that was unstoppable early was tired when it mattered most.
It’s early in the season, and UW has dealt with COVID-19 pauses. Linder admittedly wants to do as much five-on-five work in practice as possible, but hasn’t been able to recently with players having to sit out. UW is not in tip-top shape at the moment, and when the game hung in the balance, it showed.
UW was without sophomore guards Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble II for the second consecutive game, which significantly shortened the Cowboys’ depth.
“Right now, based off of kind of the situation of the quarantines and pauses we've had, it's just the reality of it,” Linder said. “We're going to have to play our way into shape.”
UW had a chance to take the lead with 22 seconds to play, but redshirt junior forward Hunter Thompson was called for an offensive foul that drew the ire of the fans in attendance.
UW freshman forward Jeremiah Oden was able to block a John Walker III shot attempt at the other end with time winding down. Alexander, a senior, grabbed the offensive board and banked in a shot that just 20 minutes prior seemed impossible.
UW’s last field goal was a Williams 3-pointer with 5:10 left to play that put the Cowboys up by eight.
“When we get tired, we kind of fall off about being the team that we’re supposed to be,” Williams said. “(The) second half, it kind of showed that we were tired as a whole.”
Maldonado led the Cowboys with 18 points in the loss. Four UW players finished in double-digit scoring.
In just his second career game, Oden registered the first double-double by a UW freshman since 2009, grabbing 11 rebounds to go with his 10 points.
UW doesn’t have time to lick its wounds, as the Cowboys host Incarnate Word (1-1) on Wednesday at Arena-Auditorium. For a young team, getting back on the court might not be the worst thing in the world.
Monday night was a learning experience. A brutal one, to be sure, but a lesson the Pokes won’t soon forget. The only way a young team gets better is by playing more games.
“That's the biggest thing, and that's the only way we're going to get better. I mean, that's the only way a Marcus Williams, Jeremiah Oden (get better),” Linder said. “The only way that they can get better is to play games, and so the more games that we can play, the better off we're going to be.”
TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, WYOMING 74
Texas Southern: Rasas 4-9 1-2 9, Alexander 4-8 2-4 11, Gilliam 0-2 1-2 1, Weathers 10-19 1-1 21, Walker III 6-9 3-6 16, Redus 0-1 0-0 0, Nicholas 3-7 1-1 7, Baldwin 0-3 2-4 2, Hopkins 2-4 4-4 9. Totals: 29-62 15-24 76
Wyoming: Jeffries 2-10 0-0 6, Williams 7-14 2-4 17, Thompson 3-4 1-2 7, Maldonado 4-12 10-13 18, Oden 4-6 1-1 10, Drew 4-6 0-0 12, Nelson 1-2 2-3 4, Dusell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 25-56 16-23 74
Halftime: UW 50, TSU 31. 3-pointers: TSU 3-11 (Walker 1-1, Hopkins 1-1, Alexander 1-3, Gilliam 0-1, Redus 0-1, Nicholas 0-1, Baldwin 0-1, Weathers 0-2); UW 8-25 (Drew 4-6, Jeffries 2-8, Oden 1-2, Williams 1-5, Thompson 0-1, Maldonado 0-1, Dusell 0-2). Rebounds: TSU 40 (Weathers 7); UW 37 (Oden 11). Assists: TSU 8 (Weathers 3); UW 12 (Maldonado 5). Turnovers: TSU 9 (Alexander 3, Nicholas 3); UW 10 (Williams 3, Maldonado 3). Blocks: TSU 3 (Rasas 2); UW 4 (Maldonado 2). Steals: TSU 5 (Five with 1); UW 4 (Four with 1). Total fouls: TSU 21, UW 20. Fouled out: UW 1 (Thompson)
