LARAMIE – Eric Donoval has been promoted to director of Sports Performance for University of Wyoming football, head coach Craig Bohl announced in a news release Thursday.
Donoval replaces Ben Iannacchione, who was named Kansas’ director of Football Performance on Thursday. Donoval previously served as UW’s associate director of Sports Performance.
In addition, Bohl announced offensive line coach Bart Miller also will serve as the team’s run-game coordinator, and interim linebackers coach Aaron Bohl will now hold the position on a full-time basis.
Donoval has served on Bohl’s staff since Jan. 2018.
Prior to that, he worked with Iannacchione at LSU under head coach Les Miles, who is now Kansas’ head coach. Miller joined Bohl’s staff last offseason and helped UW’s offensive line thrive despite a plethora of injuries.
The Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the nation in rushing yards per game (214.8) in 2019, and the offensive line was named to the midseason honor roll for the Joe Moore Award (top offensive line in college football).
Aaron Bohl, who began the 2019 season as a graduate assistant, was named the team’s interim linebackers coach in October after defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, who was also coaching linebackers, took on the role of safeties coach following the resignation of Willie Mack Garza.
Garza was suspended after being charged for driving under the influence.
