CHEYENNE – Cody Beers hoped the coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t touch his sport.
But last week’s announcement of the cancellation of Wimbledon, the crown jewel of the tennis world, slated to start in late June, brought a heavy dose of the reality Beers hoped to avoid.
“‘Baseball’s in jeopardy,’” Beers recalled thinking. “That’s the first time that I thought, ‘Huh, we could lose this baseball season.’”
COVID-19 has flexed its muscles and has turned the sporting world – from Major League Baseball, the NBA, NHL and the NCAA to prep sports – completely upside down. MLB has delayed opening day, while the NHL and NBA have pushed pause on their respective seasons. Meanwhile, the NCAA canceled March Madness, along with other major sports, including the College World Series.
The effects of the coronavirus hit Wyoming again Tuesday, when American Legion National Commander James William “Bill” Oxford canceled all eight regional tournaments and the World Series this season. The awarding of American Legion baseball scholarships for 2020 has been suspended, according to a statement released by the organization.
“These times are unparalleled,” National Americanism Commission Chairman Richard Anderson said in a statement. “And while it is distressing to think of all those youth across the nation who are disappointed to learn of the cancellation of American Legion programs this year, it would be a much, much greater tragedy if even just one of those youth were to fall ill during a program.
“The Americanism Commission feels this is the right thing to do.”
Gillette was scheduled to host the Class AA Regional, which could have included Cheyenne American Legion Post 6, from Aug. 5-9. The World Series was set for Aug. 13-18 at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.
“It’s a letdown to not be able to host something that you put a year into planning and preparing for,” Gillette Post 42 manager Nate Perleberg told WyoSports. “We’ve kind of had an idea over the last couple of weeks that this might be the direction that it’s going.”
Despite those cancellations, Beers told WyoSports on Tuesday that the Wyoming American Legion has “no intentions of canceling” its season.
“That is up to our state to decide what we’re going to do,” Beers added. “Right now, we’re following the recommendations of Gov. Mark Gordon and state health officials.”
Post 6 manager Ty Lain expressed disappointment about the cancellation of the regional tournaments and the World Series, especially for his seniors. He is hopeful his club will be allowed to start playing by mid-May.
“Right now, we haven’t missed any games, so that’s a positive,” he said. “If we were able to get (playing) by June, a big bulk of our schedule happens in June and July, so I still think we would get a solid amount of baseball in.”
Lain confirmed to WyoSports there will be a Wyoming American Legion state tournament Aug. 5-9 in Laramie, as long as state health officials give the OK. He also said there have been preliminary talks of having a “private” tournament, a “simulation” of a regional tournament, Aug. 12-16 in Gillette.
The Wyoming High School Activities Association canceled the spring track and field, soccer and golf seasons Tuesday.
Beers said he would “assume” the American Legion national committee would give Gillette another chance to host the AA Regional in 2021. Gillette has reapplied to host the tournament, Beers told WyoSports.
Last week, Beers talked with American Legion program manager Steve Cloud, who is based out of Indianapolis, about this coming season, and expressed his desire to not give up on the season.
“He asked me what we were planning to do in Wyoming,” Beers said. “I said, ‘Well, we’re going to see how this thing plays out.’ And that’s where I’m at right now. None of us knows what’s going to happen. We’re all projecting what may happen, but we don’t know.”
Beers said he has been in contact with every Legion organization around the state, and his hope is to play a “shortened Wyoming season, and we hope to crown state champions in AA, A, B and C in 2020. That’s our hope. And I think we’re all praying for that.”
The fabric of such a shortened season has yet to be determined because of the murkiness of the pandemic, and if bordering states like Colorado would offer the chance to play out-of-state games.
“It’s real convenient if you’re in Cheyenne or Laramie to run down to Colorado and play 20 or 30 games, but will Colorado be playing baseball? We don’t know,” Beers said.
If the season is shortened, Lain said, the Sixers would keep their schedule as is.
“Right now, our plan is to pick up our schedule and play it whenever we’re allowed to start,” he said. “There would still be tournaments out of state, and (we would) still be playing teams from around our region, as long as that’s deemed safe by our public health officials.”
If Beers gets the go-ahead from state health officials to start the season, another factor looms large.
“Will our facilities be reopened to the public? Will we be able to get into our city-owned facilities? Will we be able to get into our school-owned facilities to have a season?” he said. “Right now, there’s a lot of things closed. Are those going to reopen in time for us to have a season? We don’t know.
“And we don’t need to know right now. ... Right now, we need to be focused on our health, our families, people who are important to us and our own health. That’s our priority right now.”
Legion organizations also are dealing with the loss of fundraising. Gillette canceled its biggest fundraiser, scheduled for May 1, that would’ve generated “$35,000 to $40,000,” Perleberg said.
“These kids have had everything stripped away from them in the last month, and it’s going to get worse,” he added. “Hopefully ... we turn the corner and we give the state something and generate a lot of interest toward Legion summer baseball or some type of baseball throughout the state.”
The unknowns are plentiful. A picture of what the summer could look like is not yet clear.
When Beers heard the WHSAA Class 3A and 4A state tournaments were canceled about a month ago, he thought that would be the “only casualty.”
“We’ll be back on our feet pretty quick,” he thought at the time.
The waiting, praying and hoping continues. For now. Beers plans to schedule a Zoom meeting with all of the Wyoming Legion coaches and board members within the next week regarding the 2020 season.
The thought of losing an entire season is unfathomable. Yet the reality of it all is beginning to take hold.
“I’m 54 years old. I never thought in my life that I would be talking about a summer without baseball,” he said. “Simply, it sucks.”
