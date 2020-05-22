From left, University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman, Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl and CSU football coach Mike Bobo laugh after the firing of the canon during the handoff ceremony startled them Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, along U.S. Highway 287. ROTC cadets from Colorado State University ran the game ball to the border for a handoff between the coaches and directors, before the cadets from Wyoming ran the ball the rest of the way to Laramie in advance of the Border War game. Nadav Soroker/Laramie Boomerang
LARAMIE – As college athletics departments across the nation scramble to make ends meet in the midst of a pandemic, the University of Wyoming finds itself having to make sacrifices, as well.
UW athletics director Tom Burman told WyoSports the department has cut about $1 million from its expenses budget thus far, mainly by cutting travel costs and a lack of summer school for student-athletes. There are no plans to cut any of UW’s 17 sports, Burman said, which has not been the case at many programs nationally, particularly non-Power Five schools.
