CHEYENNE – Turnovers and free throws cost the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team during a 65-54 loss Wednesday night at Boise State.
The Cowboys committed 22 turnovers, which Boise State turned into 26 points. That’s the most points UW has given up off turnovers this season.
The Broncos also went 22 for 26 from the free-throw line to push their record to 10-5 overall and 2-1 in Mountain West play. UW is now 5-10 and 0-3.
“Every time you get ready for an opponent, you try to get out and take away what they do best,” Cowboys coach Allen Edwards said in a release. “One of the biggest takeaways with a strong scoring team was taking the (3-pointer) away, and we did that.
“We struggled giving them extra opportunities with turnovers, and a lot of those were self-inflicted. We did a great job defending and adjusted to the whistle.”
The game featured 46 fouls. UW was 10 of 12 from the charity stripe.
Boise State – which led 27-24 at halftime – made just three 3-pointers.
Senior guard Jake Hendricks scored 16 points to pace the Pokes. He has made five or more 3s in each of the past three games. Redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado added 14 points for UW, which plays at Colorado State at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“I told our guys if we compete like that and start taking care of the basketball, it gives us a great opportunity to win some basketball games,” Edwards said.
Justinian Jessup fronted the Broncos with 20 points. Derrick Alston – the MW’s leading scorer – netted just four points, which was 17 below his season average.
BOISE STATE 65, WYOMING 54
Wyoming: Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 2-4 0-0 5, Hendricks 5-13 1-1 16, Banks 2-5 1-1 5, Maldonado 5-12 3-4 14, Taylor 2-2 4-4 8, Foster 2-5 1-2 6, Milton III 0-1 0-0 0, Fornstrom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-43 10-12 54
Boise State: Kigab 5-7 5-6 15, Jorch 0-1 0-0 0, Dickinson 0-1 4-4 4, Jessup 7-14 3-3 20 Alston 1-10 2-2 4, Williams 5-9 4-5 14, Hobbs 1-5 4-6 6, Dennis 0-0 0-0 0, Rice 1-4 0-0 2. Totals: 20-51 22-26 65
Halftime: BSU 27, UW 24. 3-pointers: UW 8-22 (Hendricks 5-12, Foster 1-2, Maldonado 1-3, Porter 1-3, Thompson 0-1, Milton III 0-1); BSU 3-15 (Jessup 3-5, Dickinson 0-1, Rice 0-1, Hobbs 0-2, Alston 0-6). Rebounds: UW 24 (Banks 7); BSU 31 (Williams 10). Assists: UW 8 (Thompson 3); BSU 3 (Three with 1). Turnovers: UW 22 (Maldonado 6); BSU 14 (Alston 4). Blocks: BSU 1 (Jessup). Steals: UW 5 (Maldonado 2, Taylor 2); BSU 9 (Three with 2). Total fouls: UW 25; BSU 21. Fouled out: UW 1 (Thompson).
Attendance: 4,708.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.