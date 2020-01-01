CHEYENNE – Carter Anderson and Jace Nelson both scored 13 points to help Gordon-Rushville to a 55-50 victory over Burns on Tuesday at the Cabela’s Holiday Shootout in Sidney, Nebraska.
Burns was led by senior Kaden Lakin’s 11 points. Logan Lerwick added nine points.
GORDON 55, BURNS 50
Gordon-Rushville…… 8 21 10 16 – 55
Burns…… 19 5 11 15 – 50
Gordon-Rushville: Livington 11, Anderson 13, Lynch 7, Nelson 13, Hollow Horn 9.
Burns: J. Kirkbride 0, David 8, K. Lakin 11, Ebben 5, Kelly 2, Humphrey 3, Lerwick 9, C. Kirkbride 4, Love 0, K. Manlove 6, Bishop 2.
