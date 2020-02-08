CHEYENNE – Despite trailing by two points after the first quarter, Burns couldn’t contain Southeast in the second half during a 63-37 loss at home Friday night.
The Broncs (2-13 overall, 0-3 Class 3A Southeast Quadrant) were down 13-11 after the first quarter and started at a 27-20 deficit at halftime.
“We started the game well and kept it close at halftime,” first-year Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. “We started the second half and missed three layups and lost all momentum. We are showing signs of improvement we just have a long ways to go. I think Wyatt gave good effort and I think Kaden Lakin had a good game offensively.”
Lakin led the Broncs with 11 points, while Logan Lerwick posted eight.
Burns travels to Douglas at 5:30 p.m. today.
SOUTHEAST 63, BURNS 37
Southeast...... 13 14 18 18 - 63
Burns ........... 11 9 6 11 - 37
Southeast: Robertson 3, Fulmer 4, H. Anderson 17, Randall 5, B. Herring 10, Sewank 5, C. Herring 14, Larkin 0, S. Anderson 5, Hall 0.
Burns: J. Kirkbride 2, David 4, Lakin 11, Ebben 2, Kelly 4, Bloom 0, Humphrey 0, Lerwick 8, C. Kirkbride 4, Love 0, Manlove 0, Wilson 0, Bishop 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.