CHEYENNE – Juniors Lawson Lovering and Brady Storebo scored 18 and 12 points, respectively to help Cheyenne Central beat Fruita Monument, Colorado, 59-45 at the Roundball Invitational on Friday in Greeley, Colorado.
“We had a really good start to the second half and built a 10-point lead, and we just kind of held it at that distance throughout the second half,” Indians coach Tagg Lain said. “They’re a very scrappy and skilled team. They only had one loss on the year, and they came at us and were ready to play. They put a lot of pressure on our defense and offense and didn’t allow us to get any easy and cheap ones.
“We defended exceptionally well, we rebounded really well.”
Senior Ethan Cates chipped in with nine for Central.
CENTRAL 59, MONUMENT 45
Cheyenne Central…… 11 19 15 14 – 59
Fruita Monument…… 13 15 6 11 – 45
Cheyenne Central: Cates 9, Stampfli 4, Lobatos 2, LeBeaumont 5, Talich 5, Bra. Storebo 12, Bro. Storebo 4, Lovering 18.
Fruita Monument: Keithly 3, Wilford 2, Labonde 16, Hawkins 2, Savage 7, Henry 14.
Windsor, Colo. 68
Cheyenne East 67
CHEYENNE – Despite leading after the first quarter, Cheyenne East suffered a 68-67 loss to Windsor, Colorado, on Friday at the Power 2 Play Invitational in Windsor, Colorado.
The No. 2-ranked Thunderbirds (3-3) took a 22-16 lead into the second quarter and led 35-31 at the break.
Xavier McCord posted a team-high 19 points, while Chance Aumiller added 15. Graedyn Buell finished with 12 points, while Jake Rayl also recorded 12.
"We transitioned well," second-year T-Birds coach Rusty Horsley said. "The kids played hard. We're just going to have to play better over the course of time. There's a lot of kids playing right now that haven't had a ton of varsity experience. Hopefully we can get that (taken care of) in preseason and see where we end up and can go in conference (play)."
East plays for last place at 10:30 a.m. today.
WINDSOR 68, CHEYENNE EAST 67
Cheyenne East...... 22 13 16 16 – 67
Windsor...... 16 15 20 17 – 68
Cheyenne East: Montoya 0, X. McCord 19, Rayl 12, Aumiller 15, Micheli 2, Pope 4, D. McCord 0, Buell 12, Clark 3.
Windsor: Schumacher 5, McGinniss 13, Eastin 10, Greene 6, Kennis 12, Hageman 16, Peck 6.
Bear Lake, Idaho 53
Cheyenne South 38
CHEYENNE – Senior Cameron Bird led all scorers with 17 points, but it wasn’t enough for Cheyenne South during a 53-38 loss to Bear Lake High of Montpelier, Idaho, on Friday morning at the Flaming Gorge Classic in Rock Springs.
“They are really long and that bothered us,” South coach Jeff Bailey asid. “We also just didn’t make shots. It was one of those early morning games where we struggled to put the ball in the basket and couldn’t recover.”
The Bison (3-2) face Snake River at noon today.
BEAR LAKE 53, SOUTH 38
Cheyenne South…… 4 8 12 14 – 38
Bear Lake…… 9 12 13 18 – 53
Cheyenne South: Bird 17, Ray 2, Bell 2, Alexander 3, Mascarenas 4, Scott 7, Cummings 0, J. Moyte 0, Manzanaras 0, Barto 2.
Bear Lake: Carlsen 4, Ailman 10, Teuscher 14, Criswell 6, Hammond 4, Schreiber 14.
Lander 68
Burns 18
CHEYENNE – A rough first quarter snowballed on Burns during a 68-18 loss to Lander on Friday at the Douglas Classic in Douglas.
The Broncs (2-3) trailed 24-4 after the first quarter and stared at a 46-14 deficit at halftime.
Senior Kaden Lakin led Burns with seven points, while senior Wyatt Ebben, senior Carter Kirkbride and sophomore Tate Bishop finished with three points apiece.
"This was a tough game all around for us,"
Burns will try to snap a three-game losing streak against Douglas at 3 p.m. today.
LANDER 68, BURNS 18
Burns...... 4 10 2 2 – 18
Lander...... 24 22 9 13 – 68
Burns: J. Kirkbride 2, David 0, Lakin 7, Ebben 3, Kelly 0, Humphrey 0, Lerwick 0, C. Kirkbride 3, Love 0, Manlove 0, Wilson 0, Bishop 3.
Lander: T. Guina 2, J. Guina 0, Coado 0, Spoonhunter 13, Black 4, Herebrad 6, Cook 5, O'Neal 6, St. Clair 15, Jones 2, Calvert 5, Anderson 10.
